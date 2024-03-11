Event Horizon 25th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray SteelBook Arrives on March 12th

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Paul W.S. Anderson's 1997 sci-fi film Event Horizon starring Laurence Fishburne, Sam Neill, Kathleen Quinlan and Joely Richardson celebrated its 25th anniversary in August of 2022, and a limited edition 4K Blu-ray SteelBook Edition was released to celebrate. If you missed it the first time around, we have good news. A limited edition SteelBook reprint has been released, and you can pre-order it here on Amazon now with a release date set for tomorrow, March 12th. It just happens to be 20% off at the time of writing ($24.78), which is the lowest it has been during the pre-order period. Lock the deal down while you can.

Though Event Horizon was a critical and financial failure in its time, the film has developed a passionate cult following in the years since its release. Before you get too excited, note that this won't be the Event Horizon Director's Cut that fans have been clamoring for. A couple of years ago, Director Paul W.S. Anderson basically confirmed that the footage doesn't exist:

"There are bits and pieces of Event Horizon that turn up every so often; a little bit on VHS here or there," Anderson shared with CinemaBlend. "I think, unfortunately, the bulk of what was taken out of the movie has been lost. I think the only way to truly recreate the lost cut of Event Horizon, which was the original cut I presented to the studio that they were so horrified by because it was pretty extreme, I think the only way to recreate that is, actually, to shoot new material. But who knows, in the world of the Snyder Cut of Justice League? C'mon Paramount Pictures, all I need is a bit of money, and I can go and shoot all of that stuff with Joely Richardson, and Lawrence Fishburne, and Jason Isaacs. A little bit of de-aging, and we can just go shoot the whole thing again."

That said, there are still plenty of special features for fans to enjoy. A breakdown of the Event Horizon 25th Anniversary 4K UHD Blu-ray + Digital SteelBook Edition contents can be found below.

DISC ONE: 4K BLU-RAY

4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Dolby TrueHD 5.1 audio track

Optional English, English SDH, and French subtitles for the main feature

DISC TWO: BLU-RAY

4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

Audio commentary by director Paul W.S. Anderson and producer Jeremy Bolt

The Making of Event Horizon – Five featuurettes

The Point of No Return – The filming of Event Horizon with director commentary

Secrets with optional director commentary

The Unseen Event Horizon – the unfilmed rescue scene, plus conceptual art

Original trailer

The official synopsis reads: "Seven years ago, pioneering research spacecraft "Event Horizon" mysteriously vanished without a trace on its maiden voyage. But then, in the darkness of deep space, a persistent signal prompts a rescue crew to wing its way through the galaxy on a bold rescue mission. What they uncover is an unimaginable interstellar horror that will test the entire team's sanity and souls."