Event Horizon 25th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray SteelBook Arrives on March 12th
Paul W.S. Anderson's 1997 sci-fi film Event Horizon is getting a second 4K SteelBook Blu-ray run.
Paul W.S. Anderson's 1997 sci-fi film Event Horizon starring Laurence Fishburne, Sam Neill, Kathleen Quinlan and Joely Richardson celebrated its 25th anniversary in August of 2022, and a limited edition 4K Blu-ray SteelBook Edition was released to celebrate. If you missed it the first time around, we have good news. A limited edition SteelBook reprint has been released, and you can pre-order it here on Amazon now with a release date set for tomorrow, March 12th. It just happens to be 20% off at the time of writing ($24.78), which is the lowest it has been during the pre-order period. Lock the deal down while you can.
Though Event Horizon was a critical and financial failure in its time, the film has developed a passionate cult following in the years since its release. Before you get too excited, note that this won't be the Event Horizon Director's Cut that fans have been clamoring for. A couple of years ago, Director Paul W.S. Anderson basically confirmed that the footage doesn't exist:
"There are bits and pieces of Event Horizon that turn up every so often; a little bit on VHS here or there," Anderson shared with CinemaBlend. "I think, unfortunately, the bulk of what was taken out of the movie has been lost. I think the only way to truly recreate the lost cut of Event Horizon, which was the original cut I presented to the studio that they were so horrified by because it was pretty extreme, I think the only way to recreate that is, actually, to shoot new material. But who knows, in the world of the Snyder Cut of Justice League? C'mon Paramount Pictures, all I need is a bit of money, and I can go and shoot all of that stuff with Joely Richardson, and Lawrence Fishburne, and Jason Isaacs. A little bit of de-aging, and we can just go shoot the whole thing again."
That said, there are still plenty of special features for fans to enjoy. A breakdown of the Event Horizon 25th Anniversary 4K UHD Blu-ray + Digital SteelBook Edition contents can be found below.
DISC ONE: 4K BLU-RAY
- 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM
- DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- Dolby TrueHD 5.1 audio track
- Optional English, English SDH, and French subtitles for the main feature
DISC TWO: BLU-RAY
- 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM
- Audio commentary by director Paul W.S. Anderson and producer Jeremy Bolt
- The Making of Event Horizon – Five featuurettes
- The Point of No Return – The filming of Event Horizon with director commentary
- Secrets with optional director commentary
- The Unseen Event Horizon – the unfilmed rescue scene, plus conceptual art
- Original trailer
The official synopsis reads: "Seven years ago, pioneering research spacecraft "Event Horizon" mysteriously vanished without a trace on its maiden voyage. But then, in the darkness of deep space, a persistent signal prompts a rescue crew to wing its way through the galaxy on a bold rescue mission. What they uncover is an unimaginable interstellar horror that will test the entire team's sanity and souls."