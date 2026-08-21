Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Hulu in September 2026

There’s just a bit over a week left in the month of August and while that means the transition to fall has begun, it also means it’s time to get ready for a new slate of streaming content. Various streaming platforms have started rolling out their lists for what’s coming to their catalogs in the month of September and now we can add Hulu to that list. This week, Hulu revealed its upcoming additions both in terms of television series and movies that it will be adding starting on September 1st — and it’s a solid mix of things to ease you into a new season.

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On the television side of things, maybe the biggest arrival for Hulu next month is Season 13 of American Horror Story. While many fans had hoped that the series would bring back the Halloween episode with its release schedule, that isn’t going to be the case, though fans will get a three-episode premiere on September 24th. If horror isn’t your thing, Season 2 of Chad Powers is also hitting Hulu next month, with all episodes dropping on September 3rd. Want to see everything arriving next month? Scroll on for our complete list.

September 1

Jerry Maguire (1996)

Amsterdam (2022)

The Bob’s Burgers Movie (2022)

Burlesque (2010)

Coraline (2009)

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro (Season 1) – Finale Episode

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

Moneyball (2011)

ParaNorman (2012)

September 2

The One Shot (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes

FX’s The Shards (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

FX’s The Shards Official Podcast – Finale Episode @ 9pm PT

9/11: United We Stand — 25 Years Later

September 3

Chad Powers (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Homicide Squad New Orleans (Season 3)

Paranormal State (Seasons 1 and 2)

Project Runway (Season 22) – New Episode @ 10pm PT

September 4

Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

September 5

Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

September 7

Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

Poor Things (2023)

September 8

Babylon (2022)

FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – Premiere @ 6pm PT

FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga Podcast – Premiere @ 6pm PT

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Season 27) – All Episodes Streaming

September 9

Made in Korea (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

FX’s The Shards (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode @ 9pm PT

September 10

Crime in Progress (Season 1)

Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast – Premiere

MonsterQuest (Seasons 3 and 4)

Project Runway (Season 22) – Finale Episode @ 10pm PT

September 11

9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan – ABC News Live Special at 8pm ET

Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

September 12

Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

Honey Lemon Soda (Season 1) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

A Sign of Affection (Season 1) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

Suzume (Subbed & Dubbed) (2022)

September 14

Beyblade X (Season 2D) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

September 15

Babylon (2022)

FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 6pm PT

FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga Podcast – New Episode @ 6pm PT

September 16

City of Blood (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Night One

Made in Korea (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

Minimum Security (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

R.J. Decker (Season 2) (ABC) – Premiere

Unexpected Loves (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

September 17

Booked: First Day In (Season 4)

Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Night Two

Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast – New Episode

September 18

Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

iHeartRadio Music Festival Livestream Day 1

September 19

Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

iHeartRadio Music Festival Livestream Day 2

September 21

Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

Wicked (2024)

September 22

Disney Princess: Create Your World x The LEGO Group

FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 6pm PT

FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga Podcast – New Episode @ 6pm PT

September 23

Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – New Episode

Made in Korea (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes

R.J. Decker (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

September 24

FX’s American Horror Story: 13 (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere @ 6pm PT

FX’s American Horror Story Official Podcast – Premiere @ 6pm PT

Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast – New Episode

Paranormal State (Seasons 4 and 6)

Pawn Stars (Season 24)

September 26

Chilean Mine Rescue: Race Against Time – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

September 27

A Complete Unknown (2024)

September 28

America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) (ABC) – Premiere

Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – Season Finale

FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

September 29

FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 6pm PT

FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga Podcast – New Episode @ 6pm PT

Project Runway All-Stars (Seasons 1-3)

September 30