Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Hulu in September 2026

There’s just a bit over a week left in the month of August and while that means the transition to fall has begun, it also means it’s time to get ready for a new slate of streaming content. Various streaming platforms have started rolling out their lists for what’s coming to their catalogs in the month of September and now we can add Hulu to that list. This week, Hulu revealed its upcoming additions both in terms of television series and movies that it will be adding starting on September 1st — and it’s a solid mix of things to ease you into a new season.
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On the television side of things, maybe the biggest arrival for Hulu next month is Season 13 of American Horror Story. While many fans had hoped that the series would bring back the Halloween episode with its release schedule, that isn’t going to be the case, though fans will get a three-episode premiere on September 24th. If horror isn’t your thing, Season 2 of Chad Powers is also hitting Hulu next month, with all episodes dropping on September 3rd. Want to see everything arriving next month? Scroll on for our complete list.
September 1
- Jerry Maguire (1996)
- Amsterdam (2022)
- The Bob’s Burgers Movie (2022)
- Burlesque (2010)
- Coraline (2009)
- Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro (Season 1) – Finale Episode
- Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)
- Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)
- Inglourious Basterds (2009)
- Jennifer’s Body (2009)
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)
- Moneyball (2011)
- ParaNorman (2012)
September 2
- The One Shot (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes
- FX’s The Shards (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
- FX’s The Shards Official Podcast – Finale Episode @ 9pm PT
- 9/11: United We Stand — 25 Years Later
September 3
- Chad Powers (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- Homicide Squad New Orleans (Season 3)
- Paranormal State (Seasons 1 and 2)
- Project Runway (Season 22) – New Episode @ 10pm PT
September 4
- Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode
September 5
- Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode
September 7
- Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
- Poor Things (2023)
September 8
- Babylon (2022)
- FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – Premiere @ 6pm PT
- FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga Podcast – Premiere @ 6pm PT
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Season 27) – All Episodes Streaming
September 9
- Made in Korea (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
- FX’s The Shards (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode @ 9pm PT
September 10
- Crime in Progress (Season 1)
- Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast – Premiere
- MonsterQuest (Seasons 3 and 4)
- Project Runway (Season 22) – Finale Episode @ 10pm PT
September 11
- 9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan – ABC News Live Special at 8pm ET
- Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode
September 12
- Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode
- Honey Lemon Soda (Season 1) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming
- A Sign of Affection (Season 1) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming
- Suzume (Subbed & Dubbed) (2022)
September 14
- Beyblade X (Season 2D) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)
- Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
September 15
- Babylon (2022)
- FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 6pm PT
- FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga Podcast – New Episode @ 6pm PT
September 16
- City of Blood (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Night One
- Made in Korea (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
- Minimum Security (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- R.J. Decker (Season 2) (ABC) – Premiere
- Unexpected Loves (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
September 17
- Booked: First Day In (Season 4)
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Night Two
- Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast – New Episode
September 18
- Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode
- iHeartRadio Music Festival Livestream Day 1
September 19
- Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode
- iHeartRadio Music Festival Livestream Day 2
September 21
- Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
- Wicked (2024)
September 22
- Disney Princess: Create Your World x The LEGO Group
- FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 6pm PT
- FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga Podcast – New Episode @ 6pm PT
September 23
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – New Episode
- Made in Korea (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes
- R.J. Decker (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode
September 24
- FX’s American Horror Story: 13 (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere @ 6pm PT
- FX’s American Horror Story Official Podcast – Premiere @ 6pm PT
- Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast – New Episode
- Paranormal State (Seasons 4 and 6)
- Pawn Stars (Season 24)
September 26
- Chilean Mine Rescue: Race Against Time – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
September 27
- A Complete Unknown (2024)
September 28
- America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) (ABC) – Premiere
- Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – Season Finale
- FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
September 29
- FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 6pm PT
- FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga Podcast – New Episode @ 6pm PT
- Project Runway All-Stars (Seasons 1-3)
September 30
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – New Episode
- Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (2021) (Subbed & Dubbed)
- R.J. Decker (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode