Every Predator Movie Ranked (Including Prey)

The latest entry in the Predator franchise, Prey (2022), is now streaming on Hulu, and fans are certainly taking notice. As the debate about Prey begins, it's naturally leading into a debate about where Prey ranks amongst the other Predator movies that have come before it. So, it's time to look back at the Predator franchise and rank every movie in it! In this list you will find the list of all seven movies either in the Predator franchise or featuring the Predators (Predator, Predator 2. Aliens vs. Predator, Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, Predators, The Predator, and Prey) ranked in order, worst to best. Where did your favorite film end up? Find out below!

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (Photo: 20th Century Fox) Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem is at the bottom of the list and will likely always remain there, as it's hard to imagine the franchise getting any worse than what we saw in this 2007 film. Both the Alien and Predator franchises were already in a desperate enough place to mash themselves together; AVP:R was supposed to be a corrective measure from the missteps of AVP, but instead it basically did everything worse. The return of the "R" rating just resulted in extreme gore and horror – which could barely be discerned, thanks to terrible lighting and visuals from directors "The Brothers Strause." AVP:R even managed to squander the only cool distinction it had: the Predator Xenomorph – aka "PredAlien." Total failure on all counts.

The Predator (Photo: 20th Century Studios) Shane Black's 2018 THE Predator movie tried to bring the franchise into modern times and further expand lore hinted at in earlier installments (the "Ultimate Predator" and some Predator-killer armor). Despite that effort, The Predator is probably the most forgettable of the Predator movies on this list – a real letdown, since Shane Black was one of the actors/co-writers of the original film.

AVP: Aliens vs. Predator (Photo: 20th Century Fox) Hearing that the Alien and Predator franchises were crossing over was ever sci-fi/horror geek's dream in the early 2000s – but that dream soured quickly with news that the studio and director Paul W.S. Anderson (Resident Evil) were going with a PG-13 rating to appeal to a wider audience. Still, AVP has its charms – chief among them actress Sanaa Lathan in the lead role, a wonderfully twisted setting, and some exciting Predator vs. Xenomorph fights.

Predators (Photo: 20th Century Fox) Predators was the franchise's big hope to reboot itself for the 2010s and erase all memory of those AVP movies. The movie was made on a modest budget of $40 million and took in a respectable $127 million worldwide. However, the ensemble cast of characters failed to connect with audiences, as quality performers (like multi-Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, Laurence Fishburne, Walton Goggins, or Alice Braga) were turned into one-note action movie cliches to be slaughtered. Actor Adrien Brody never quite convinced audiences he had action hero leading man charisma – certainly not at the Schwarzenegger level. Predators is lukewarm action/horror entertainment, but still enjoyable enough in its own way – especially when it comes to the designs of the Predators and their world.

Predator 2 Predator 2 is a slice of pure 1990s gritty action movie nostalgia, that just so happens to also have a Predator in it. The film's vision of "near-future" 1997 Los Angeles as a gang-war hell with skyrocketing temperatures was definitely ahead of its time. Predator 2 wasn't initially a major success, but has since become THE cult-classic hit of the franchise thanks to its slick '90s fashion and music, its performances (Danny Glover ), and some awesome urban combat/kill sequences with The Predator (that subway sequence?!). The epilogue to the film (a team of Predators rewarding Glover's character for his "win" in combat with an ancient relic) also opened the door to much bigger lore about the Predator race.

Prey (Photo: 20th Century Studios) The Predator franchise gets a fresh new shot at life with its latest installment on Hulu. Director Dan Trachtenberg proves that the core appeal of the original Predator movie can still be transferred to new settings and character stories in exciting anthology-style films. The survivalist tale of 18th century Native American Comanches mixes beautifully with the sci-fi/horror of Predator, while offering some novel new elements the franchise hasn't seen before. When it comes to the Predator franchise, Prey is nice return to form.