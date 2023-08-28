Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (August 28)

The start of a new week can sometimes be frustrating, as it means returning to school or work for many of us, but it can also bring some good news along with it. This week as a lot to look forward to in the world of streaming, particularly if you're a subscriber of Netflix. Between a brand new original and quite a few popular films, Netflix has several big days ahead. The week starts off pretty slow, as Netflix doesn't have any new releases on Monday or Tuesday. On Wednesday, however, things pick up with one of the streamer's most anticipated shows of the year. Wednesday, August 30th will see the debut of the live-action One Piece series. All eight episodes of the adaptation's first season will be arriving on the same day, giving fans plenty to binge. Friday, September 1st, is another big day for Netflix subscribers. The first day of the month always represents a substantial number of new additions on Netflix and September is now different. Friday will see a bunch of new movies on the service, including Jaws, Field of Dreams, Arrival, Superbad, and Fast Times at Ridgemont High. You can check out the full list of this week's new Netflix additions below.

August 30th Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Travel around the world with author Dan Buettner to discover five unique communities where people live extraordinarily long and vibrant lives. Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins (CO) -- NETFLIX SERIES

A competitive biker takes the identity of her long-lost identical twin sister to bring her killers to justice and get the truth behind their separation. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

August 31st Choose Love -- NETFLIX FILM

Cami Conway has it all until she comes face to face with a kaleidoscope of tempting but tough choices. What she chooses depends wholly on you, the viewer. But be careful! Things don't always play out like you think! Karate Sheep: Season 2 (FR) -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Armed with karate skills – and super cool gadgets – Wanda and Trico are back to protect their fluffy sheep friends from the wickedly hungry Wolf. One Piece -- NETFLIX SERIES

September 1st 8 Mile

Arrival

Baby Mama

Couples Retreat

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fences

Field of Dreams

Hacksaw Ridge

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kung Fu Panda 2

Land of the Lost

Matilda

Miss Congeniality

National Security

One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia

One Piece Episode of East blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates' Great Adventure

One Piece Episode of Skypiea

One Piece Film: Gold

One Piece Heart of Gold

One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace's Death! Luffy's Vow to His Friends

Public Enemies

S.W.A.T.: Season 6

Stand by Me

Superbad

U-571

Up in the Air

Vice

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Woody Woodpecker A Day and a Half (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM

In a desperate bid to reunite with his daughter, an armed man bursts into the medical center where his estranged wife works and kidnaps her. Disenchantment: Part 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar's wrath, Princess Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill the one she loves. Friday Night Plan (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM

When their mother takes off on a business trip, two bickering brothers unite to secretly attend the hottest party of the year before she returns. Happy Ending (NL) -- NETFLIX FILM

A year into their otherwise happy relationship, Luna's suggestion to include a third person in their sex life turns her bond with Mink upside down. Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

