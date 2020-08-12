The Evil Dead Drive-In Tour Continues, Including Evil Dead 2 Double Features

(Photo: New Line Cinema)

With movie theaters around the globe still largely shuttered, fans have turned to drive-in theaters to get their movie fix, with the original The Evil Dead continuing its tour of drive-ins around the country as Grindhouse Releasing has revealed more dates to check out the 1981 classic. As if checking out the famous film at the drive-in isn't exciting enough, The Evil Dead will be paired with a number of other exciting films, including Evil Dead 2, Zombie, and Pieces. Check out the latest dates added to the Evil Dead tour and keep an eye on Grindhouse Releasing for updates to the schedule.

Upcoming dates and locations are as follows:

August 7th - 13th: Delsea Drive-In, Vineland, NJ (with Evil Dead 2)

August 7th - 13th: Delevan Drive-In, Delevan, NY (with Evil Dead 2)

August 7th - 13th: Sunset Drive-In, Middleport, NY (with Evil Dead 2)

August 7th - 13th: Vintage Drive-In, Avon, NY (with Evil Dead 2)

August 12th: Sunset Barrie Drive-In, Barrie, ON (with Pieces)

August 17th: Aut-O-Rama Drive-In, N. Ridgeville, OH (with Zombie)

August 17th: Twilight Drive-In, Langley, BC (with Evil Dead 2)

August 28th: Mahoning Drive-In, Lehighton, PA – Bruce Campbell in person!

August 28th and 29th: Riverside Drive-In, Vandergrift, PA

August 30th – September 5th: Skyline Drive-In, Shelton, WA

September 5th: Fair Oaks Drive-In, Middletown, NY

More than just an opportunity to see such a classic film on the big screen, the upcoming events help build our excitement about a new entry in the franchise being developed. Star of the original trilogy and Ash vs. Evil Dead Bruce Campbell shared earlier this year that the new film was titled "Evil Dead Rise," igniting speculation that the new film could be set in a skyscraper.

"The official name is 'Evil Dead Rise,'" Campbell revealed to Diabolique Magazine. "We’re getting a new draft in. I don’t think anything will happen until 2021. Full bore ahead, we’re very excited about it. A whole, new ballgame. No more cabin in the woods."

Whatever fans might be theorizing about the new film, one thing we shouldn't count on is ever seeing Campbell return to reprise his role of Ash Williams. Following the conclusion of the third season of Ash vs. Evil Dead, Campbell made it clear he was leaving the role behind, though he will continue to serve as a producer in upcoming entries being developed.

Stay tuned for details on the Evil Dead franchise.

