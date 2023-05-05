Evil Dead Rise Director Shares Concept Art for Sequel, Including Iconic Title Scene

Evil Dead Rise hit theaters late last month and reinvigorated the Evil Dead franchise with a fresh take on the genre. The film was directed by Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground), and it made sure that it took place outside of the world that Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell made so iconic. Evil Dead Rise was released to some great reviews and an awesome CinemaScore, so it had everything going for it. There were a lot of cool things about the film, like the title card and numerous other things that I can't say without spoiling them. Cronin has taken to Twitter to show off some concept art for the iconic title card sequence as well as some other things from the film.

You can check out the Evil Dead Rise concept art below.

Nothing on screen in #EvilDeadRise happened by accident. It took meticulous planning with an incredible group of talented people. And concept art was the entry point into our world. Here’s a little taste. pic.twitter.com/3NLo94lIpD — Lee Cronin (@curleecronin) May 3, 2023

Will Evil Dead Rise Get a Sequel?

"I think everything's on the table at a point like this. My focus right now is finishing what's been an amazing promotional tour and whirlwind of getting to talk and share the process of making the movie and my opinions on it," Cronin shared with ComicBook.com about the franchise's future. "And I think from there it's like, let's see how audiences really react to it. I definitely have got stories that I feel like I could tell inside this universe. But equally, I think as I've proven with this, I'm also a filmmaker with my own voice. I'm not there to necessarily serve a continuing narrative all the time and probably have made a movie for me in terms of my taste that's right at the edge, intensity-wise, because I think if I pushed it any further, it becomes something that isn't me or that I'd want to make."

Is Bruce Campbell in Evil Dead Rise?

Evil Dead Rise was previously confirmed not to directly be connected to the previous films in the franchise, but the director confirmed that there is a reference to Bruce Campbell in the film. However, you might not catch the subtle easter egg on your first watch. In fact, the director previously said he would send a cash prize to anyone who discovered itand reached out to him on Twitter.

"It felt like in order to move the franchise somewhere new and to unlock the potential of the universe to tell more stories, it needed to break free [of Campbell's Ash Williams]," Cronin explained to Empire Magazine. "But Bruce is hidden in the movie somewhere. Bruce has a small presence in the movie. The first person to figure it out and send me a tweet, I'll give them 50 bucks."

Evil Dead Rise is exclusively in theaters now!

What do you think about the concept art? Have you seen Evil Dead Rise? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!