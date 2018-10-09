Exclusive ‘Skyscraper’ Blu-ray Clip: Dwayne Johnson Loves a Challenge

In this exclusive clip from the Blu-ray bonus features on Skyscraper, out this week, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson talks about how much he loves a challenge and what makes Skyscraper different from other movies he has been in.

In Skyscraper, superstar Dwayne Johnson who plays former FBI Hostage Team leader, U.S. war veteran and amputee Will Sawyer. While on assignment in Hong Kong as an assessor for security in skyscrapers, he comes to find the tallest and safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he has been framed for it. Wanted and on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and save his family who is trapped inside the building… above the fire line.

The movie is in the vein of other recent action flicks like The Meg and Rampage, which feel ripped right out of the ’90s in all the best ways.

The movie delivered only $67 million at the domestic box office, but quadrupled that in other territories, drawing a worldwide gross of more than $300 million.

Skyscraper is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Central Intelligence, We’re the Millers) and produced by Beau Flynn (Rampage, San Andreas), Hiram Garcia (Rampage, Jumanji, San Andreas) and Johnson.

The film also stars Neve Campbell (Netflix’s “House of Cards,” Scream franchise), Chin Han (The Dark Knight), Roland Møller (Land of Mine), Pablo Schreiber (Starz’s “American Gods,” 13 Hours) and Hannah Quinlivan (Moon River).

The Blu-ray and DVD, out this week, feature a variety of bonus features, including 30 minutes of deleted and extended scenes, a commentary track from the director, featurettes about Johnson, his onscreen kids, and amputee and motivational speaker Jeff Glasbrenner, the inspiration for Sawyer. There is also a behind-the-scenes look at “the making of the intense apartment fight between two former on-screen friends, Will and Ben,” with Johnson and Pablo Schreiber.

Fans will also be intrigued to know that the original pitch for the movie, described in another featurette, involved a pineapple.

Skyscraper is just one of three films that Dwayne Johnson had scheduled in 2018. He also appeared in the video game adaptation Rampage and in the wrestling comedy Fighting with My Family.