Exclusive The Lion King Scar With Flames Funko Pop Launches With Disney Treasures Box

The latest exclusive Disney Treasures Box from Funko and Hot Topic is all about The Lion King animated classic, and it includes an absolutely stellar Scar With Flames Deluxe Pop figure in standard and Chase versions (the red Chase version is pictured above and will be packaged and shipped randomly). You can order The Lion King Disney Treasures Funko box right here for $32.90 while supplies last.

Hopefully you’ll hit the jackpot and get that spectacular red Scar with Flames variant, but as you’ll see below, the standard version is definitely worth the price of admission. In addition to the Pop figure, the box also includes a Zazu in a rib cage Mystery Mini, an Ed Pocket Pop key chain and a luau Timon figure that wobbles as he does the hula.

The Hot Topic exclusive Lion King Disney Treasures box follows a big box full of gear from the original animated Aladdin, which includes a Jafar as the Serpent Movie Moment Pop figure. At the time of writing you can add this box to your collection for only $15, which is 54% off the list price. The official description reads:

“You ain’t never had a mystery box like this! From Disney’s Aladdin, we present this Funko Disney Treasures Box! Packaged in a cardboard box, contents include: Pop! Jafar as the Serpent Movie Moment, Toy Abu Mystery Mini, scarab enamel pin and Genie Lamp key chain. Now you’re in a whole new world of Funko!”

Getting back to The Lion King, don’t forget that a “live-action” version is hitting theaters on July 19th. Just like in Jungle Book, Favreau has surrounded himself with an all-star voice cast for The Lion King. Donald Glover will voice lead character Simba, with music icon Beyonce Knowles starring opposite him as Nala. Seth Rogen also joins the cast portraying Pumbaa, along with Billy Eichner as Timon, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, John Oliver as Zazu, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, and John Kani as Rafiki. James Earl Jones will once again voice Mufasa, reprising his role from the original 1994 film.

The official synopsis for The Lion King reads:

“Disney’s The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau (The Jungle Book), journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.”

