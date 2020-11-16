Falcon and the Winter Soldier Stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan Bicker for Charity

✖

Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are roasting each other for charity. The Marvel actors are set to appear at the Ronald McDonald House New York Gala this year. November 16th will see a number of stars appear to give the kids at home a show. People can also donate and attend safely from their computers as well. Mackie has been vocal in his support for the program and visited the kids at the location as The Falcon to brighten their days. Stan and the prospective Captain America have made fans laugh all summer with their constant back and forth. it seems like the Disney+ series will focus on the road they have to travel to become friends along the way. But, this video shows people that Mackie cares a lot about those less fortunate.

Earlier this year, The Falcon actor told Deadline about his plan to help grocery workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We often take for granted the people that are always there for us. I go to the grocery store 3-4 times a week for me and my family,” Mackie admitted. “Every time, I come face to face with essential workers who are providing me and so many others with one of the most important necessities, food. Now, more than ever, it is important that we express our gratitude and appreciation.”

Check out what Ronald McDonald House had to say about the gala.

“Ronald McDonald House New York is proud to bring our gala right to your home in support of children battling childhood cancer. This year’s gala will feature a number of celebrity appearances, recognition of our honorees and entertainment.”

“We are very grateful to Anthony for coming by to visit the House and spend time with our kids and families. They loved getting the special signed Avengers toys and photos with Falcon! Thanks to Anthony for filming a special message with Sebastian for our first ever Virtual Gala and for helping to remind others about the importance of teamwork.”

