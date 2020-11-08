The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan Tease New Series in Promo Clip

✖

We've yet to find out a release date (or time frame, for that matter) for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier; even then, series leads Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan still have a presence on a marketing campaign involving the series. Ahead of the release of Disney+ in several markets across Latin America this month, one spot on an Argentine television station includes a quick spotlight at upcoming properties from Marvel Studios.

Alongside WandaVision stars Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, Mackie and Stan tease the official changing of the Captain America mantle. Mackie asks the audience, "Who will take over Captain America's shield?" Stan then responds by saying fans will have to tune into the show to find out. After the quick tease by the stars, the Marvel Studios "Big Game" ad then begins playing, showing clips from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki.

Esta es la presentación de Marvel Studios que veremos en los canales de TV paga de Disney el día Martes a las 22. Anthony Mackie anticipa sobre quién merecerá tener el escudo del Capitán América @Paul_Bettany y Lizzie Olsen nos invitan a ‘Wandavision' pic.twitter.com/GNReDjREzg — MarvelFlix (@MarvelFlix) November 7, 2020

Little's known about the series so far, other than the return of characters like Georges St-Pierre's Batroc the Leaper and Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl). At one point, Stan himself did tease the series gave off some pretty serious Captain America: The Winter Soldier vibes.

“It felt like both. In a lot of ways, it felt like a movie. What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favorite experiences that I’ve ever had, period,” Stan said. “So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it. But, it’s also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character. These characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them. We can put them in situations that we’ve never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has yet to set a release date.

