The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Minimates Reveal Major Spoiler

While we have to wait a bit longer to actually watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, some of the merchandise for the show is starting to make its way online, and there are a few revelations that have come from them. The most recent case of this is thanks to a new release from Marvel's Minimates line (via MCU Collector and Vintage.Man02) that is hitting Walgreens stores, which shows Falcon and Baron Zemo in one pack and the Winter Soldier and Captain America in the other. The biggest reveal from this is that John Walker is listed underneath the Captain America title, meaning that at least at first he will be assigned the mantle before he becomes U.S. Agent.

We knew that the series would be a journey from Falcon accepting the Shield from Cap in Avengers: Endgame to finally accepting the mantle towards the end, but we didn't know exactly how that would play out. That's a bit clearer now, as it seems the government will make Walker the new Captain America for a bit, while Falcon and Winter Soldier go on an adventure that collides with both the government and Walker.

"@vintage.man02 came across some new #MarvelMiniMates at his local Walgreens for the upcoming #Marvel The Falcon And The Winter Soldier show on #DisneyPlus

#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier #TFATWS #DiamondSelectToys #MiniMates #MCU"

This follows the comics in many ways, though in that case the government took the mantle from Rogers and gave it to Walker because they couldn't control Rogers. he would later regain the role, paving the way for Walker to become U.S. Agent.

