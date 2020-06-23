Fandango Launches Social Distancing Guide for Reopening Movie Theaters

✖

Now that movie theaters across the country are slowly reopening, Fandango will also be rolling out new features across its services to help movie-goers keep up with new social distancing standards. In a press release the company released Tuesday, Fandango revealed it will soon have built-in features such as social distance seating and contactless ticket entry. The company will also share any rules policies and regulations the theater might have you're interested in purchasing tickets to so that you educate yourselves better on what to expect.

"At Fandango, our mission has always been super-serving fans with their entertainment needs, and we cannot wait to help fans get back to the big screen safely and at the right time," Fandango President Paul Yanover said in the release. "It's a complicated rollout, with various states, cities and counties opening their venues in different phases. We hope Fandango will serve as a helpful one-stop resource for fans to find all the information and services they need for a comfortable return to their local theaters."

As Fandango ticketing boss Melissa Heller says, it's a new initiative the service is working on with every theater that sells box office tickets through the service. "We are working closely with our friends in exhibition to help get their ticketing back online and film fans back in seats with peace of mind," Heller added. "In addition to our new product features, Fandango's mobile ticketing will be an added benefit, helping moviegoers and cinema employees reduce the number of contact points at the box office and throughout the theater."

By this time next month, most national theater chains will likely be fully reopened. Just earlier this month, AMC Theatres announced it wouldn't be requiring guests to wear masks. After massive backlash from virtually everyone under the sun from fans, customers, critics, and health experts, AMC boss Adam Aron quickly reversed course on the lack of a requirement.

“With the full support of our scientific advisors, we are reversing course and are changing our guest mask policy,” Aron said in a press release earlier this month. “As we reopen theatres, we now will require that all AMC guests nationwide wear masks as they enter and enjoy movies at our theatres. The speed with which AMC moved to revise our mask policies is a reflection of our commitment to the safety and health of our guests.”

