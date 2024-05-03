Hugh Jackman, Jodie Comer to Star in New Robin Hood Movie

As Hugh Jackman fans gear up for his highly-anticipated return as Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine, the actor is already gearing up for his next project. Jackman's days of playing iconic characters aren't over. It was reported by Deadline that the star is teaming up with Killing Eve's Jodie Comer for a reimagining of Robin Hood. Interestingly, the premise sounds a bit similar to one of Jackman's best films: Logan.

According to the report, The Death Of Robin Hood is being written and directed by Michael Sarnoski (Pig, A Quiet Place: Part One), and will be on sale at this month's Cannes market via WME Independent. Producer Aaron Ryder (Arrival, The Prestige) is producing the project. The film is described as "a darker reimagining of the classic Robin Hood tale" that will show the titular character "grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder." In the film, Robin Hood "finds himself gravely injured and in the hands of a mysterious woman who offers him a chance at salvation."

"It has been an incredible opportunity to reinvent and freshly innovate the story we all know of Robin Hood," Sarnoski shared. "Securing the perfect cast to transform the script to screen was essential. I could not be more thrilled and trusting in Hugh and Jodie to bring this story to life in a powerful and meaningful way."

Lyrical Media is financing the project with Ryder and Andrew Swett producing under their Ryder Picture Company banner alongside Alexander Black for Lyrical Media. Lyrical's Jon Rosenberg and Natalie Sellers are executive-producing alongside Rama Gottumukkala, Sarnoski, and Jackman.

"This is not the story of Robin Hood we've all come to know," Ryder and Swett added. "Instead, Michael has crafted something far more grounded and visceral. Thanks to Alexander Black and our friends at Lyrical along with Rama and Michael, the world is going to love seeing Hugh and Jodie together in this epic."

"We are thrilled to be part of this very special project and to be working with a visionary director in Michael, a phenomenal cast in Hugh and Jodie, and producing with our frequent collaborators, Ryder and Swett at RPC," Black added.

The Death Of Robin Hood is expected to go into production next February. The film does not yet have a release date. Deadpool & Wolverine is hitting theaters on July 26th. Stay tuned for more updates about Jackman's upcoming projects.