Fans Debate Favorite Movie Musical on Social Media
People on the internet have no shortage of opinions and while sometimes those opinions can lead to fairly contentious debates, every so often someone will ask a question that leads to something kind of delightful. That's the case on Twitter this weekend and now a simple question about what film is the best movie musical has prompted an outpouring of praise and affection for a variety of film musicals -- as well as sent a few trending as fans come out in force to sing their praises.
It all started on Friday when Katie Brennan (@katie_brennan) asked a fairly simple question: "In your opinion, what's the best movie musical? (Don't say La La Land. Or Greatest Showman.)"
In your opinion, what's the best movie musical?
(Don't say La La Land. Or Greatest Showman.)— Katie Brennan (@katie_brennan) November 20, 2020
Even with the two limitations, people came out in force to share their love of various musicals and the result was a really thorough list of some of the silver screen's best offerings. There was a little bit of everything popping up in replies, retweets, and even outside of the thread generally as people shared their beloved musical favorites. For many, classics such as Singing in the Rain took the top spot while for others, it was films such as High School Musical or Across the Universe that had their hearts. Even rapper Missy Elliott got in on the discourse, sharing her choice: The Whiz.
With over 13,000 quote tweets at the time of this article's writing, people are still chiming in with their favorite movie musicals, creating quite an interesting list of options for those looking for something fun to watch and sing along to. Be it Rocky Horror Picture Show, Little Shop of Horrors, Sweeney Todd, or even Burlesque, the internet has a lot of opinions about the best movie musical. Read on to see just a few of the films that fans are calling out as their favorites and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Hamilton
prevnext
A masterpiece for sure pic.twitter.com/CnCp2TRSoS— Katie Brennan (@katie_brennan) November 21, 2020
High School Musical
prevnext
Hmm... The Music Man, Sound of Music, Mary Poppins, Hairspray, and of course.... High School Musical. pic.twitter.com/HdO0dgjIuX— Catherine ✌🏼 (@nvrsaygoodbye2) November 21, 2020
Enchanted
prevnext
La la land isn't a great movie but i feel it gets a ton of hate for what it is...ditto Greatest showman. Anyway my favorite movie musical has gotta be Enchanted (criminally underrated) pic.twitter.com/2OvfRKQaXw— The Paranormal 'Thanksgiving' Burrito 🏳️🌈 (@TPBpod) November 21, 2020
Rocky Horror Picture Show
November 21, 2020prevnext
Newsies
prevnext
This is my favorite tweet/comment section ever! I can’t pick a favorite and love so many that have been mentioned, BUT how has Newsies not been mentioned?!? (Live-action original, not stage version) It is very underrated!! ❤️📰 “Headlines don’t sell papes; newsies sell papes!” pic.twitter.com/bgyO9LNqEX— Brittany Cioffoletti Marino (@MrsCioffMarino) November 21, 2020
The Whiz (even Missy Elliott says so!)
prevnext
The Whiz pic.twitter.com/zNYOuFJV29— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 21, 2020
Little Shop of Horrors
November 21, 2020prevnext
Moulin Rouge
prevnext
Moulin Rouge! pic.twitter.com/6GTXglAAo2— Shannon…Fullmetal Optimist (@himbobrite) November 21, 2020
Singing in the Rain
prevnext
I’m seeing singing in the rain is trending and I’m so happy❤️😁 pic.twitter.com/ZHSi6zAUi7— Maica Measure Productions (@MaicaMeasure) November 21, 2020
Sweeney Todd
prevnext
My favorite movie musical is trending? We love to see it.
Sweeney Todd gang pic.twitter.com/jPsvn5wH5w— Rhi/Ver (@memocathebird) November 21, 2020
Across the Universe
prev
Y’all can fuck off Les Mis and give me Across the Universe bro https://t.co/hKa9YagcvA pic.twitter.com/OfTp1qHrRT— Jessie (@duranduran003) November 21, 2020