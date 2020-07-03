Fans Debate Favorite Movie Musical on Social Media

People on the internet have no shortage of opinions and while sometimes those opinions can lead to fairly contentious debates, every so often someone will ask a question that leads to something kind of delightful. That's the case on Twitter this weekend and now a simple question about what film is the best movie musical has prompted an outpouring of praise and affection for a variety of film musicals -- as well as sent a few trending as fans come out in force to sing their praises.

It all started on Friday when Katie Brennan (@katie_brennan) asked a fairly simple question: "In your opinion, what's the best movie musical? (Don't say La La Land. Or Greatest Showman.)"

In your opinion, what's the best movie musical? (Don't say La La Land. Or Greatest Showman.) — Katie Brennan (@katie_brennan) November 20, 2020

Even with the two limitations, people came out in force to share their love of various musicals and the result was a really thorough list of some of the silver screen's best offerings. There was a little bit of everything popping up in replies, retweets, and even outside of the thread generally as people shared their beloved musical favorites. For many, classics such as Singing in the Rain took the top spot while for others, it was films such as High School Musical or Across the Universe that had their hearts. Even rapper Missy Elliott got in on the discourse, sharing her choice: The Whiz.

With over 13,000 quote tweets at the time of this article's writing, people are still chiming in with their favorite movie musicals, creating quite an interesting list of options for those looking for something fun to watch and sing along to. Be it Rocky Horror Picture Show, Little Shop of Horrors, Sweeney Todd, or even Burlesque, the internet has a lot of opinions about the best movie musical. Read on to see just a few of the films that fans are calling out as their favorites and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!