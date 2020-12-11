High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special Trailer Released By Disney+

It's that time of year again! Many big properties are dropping their own holiday specials, which is just the kind of bright spot that 2020 needs. One series that's spreading some holiday cheer this year is High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The Disney+. The special is airing next month, but the soundtrack will be available on Friday. In the meantime, you can catch a glimpse of the upcoming special in the brand new trailer, which you can watch at the top of the page.

Did you watch it? Great! Then you just heard a preview of "The Perfect Gift," a new song from the upcoming second season of the show, written and performed by Joshua Bassett. In addition to Bassett, High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special will also feature Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders as they share "their childhood holiday memories, best – and most embarrassing! – gifts, favorite traditions, and family photos."

You can check out the tracklist from the holiday special below:

"This Christmas (Hang All The Mistletoe)" – performed by Sofia Wylie

"The Perfect Gift" – written and performed by Joshua Bassett

"Feliz Navidad" – performed by Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini"The Hanukkah Medley" – performed by Julia Lester

"Last Christmas" – performed by Matt Cornett

"White Christmas" – performed by Larry Saperstein

"Little Saint Nick" – performed by Joshua Bassett and Matt Cornett

"Believe" – performed by Dara Reneé

"What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve" – performed by Kate Reinders and Mark St. Cyr

"River" – performed by Olivia Rodrigo

"Something In The Air" – performed by the season two cast of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"

"That’s Christmas To Me" – performed by Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders, Julia Lester and Joe Serafini

"Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" – performed by Dara Reneé

"I want the audience experience to be escaping into this holiday merriment, as opposed to thinking too hard about how did they shoot this during this unprecedented time," showrunner Tim Federle told Entertainment Weekly. "We had four different crews in four different cities. Sofia Wylie, she was up at 4 in the morning and she was shooting in the Arizona desert during a heatwave, and I was directing it over a speakerphone attached to a microphone on set. My Snapple fun fact is that we shot the L.A. portion at the Bachelor house literally in Malibu because we were right down to the wire trying to figure out locations and a lot of locations weren’t available [at the height of the shutdown]. It just makes me laugh because it is all part of the ABC family."

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special drops on Disney+ on December 11.