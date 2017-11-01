New ‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ Photo Teases A ‘Harry Potter’ Connection

Fantastic Beasts 2 isn’t close to being finished, but Warner Bros. is already teasing fans about the magical sequel. Taking to Instagram, the franchise’s official posted a promo for the film regarding Newt Scamander and his long-awaited novel.

“A newly published author must have a book launch party. Newt Scamander has been busy,” the photo’s caption reads.

The image, which can be seen below, is a straight-forward one. The picture notes that Flourish & Blotts and Osbscurus Books will be hosting a premiere party of Scamander’s first novel. The book will be a familiar one to fans as it’s none other than Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. The party is set to take place on March 19th in the Harry Potter universe, and Scamander is expected to show up at the shindig himself.

If you are familiar with the Harry Potter franchise, then you know why the Fantastic Beasts book is so important. It is a required reading for Hogwarts students, and Hagrid used the textbook for his Care of Magical Creatures courses. The series’ prequel is focused on Scamander who wrote the text, and the first Fantastic Beasts film followed the wizard as he finished up research for the project.

The novel, which was commissioned by Augustus Worme, took some time to complete. It was ordered in 1918 and finally published in 1927. Judging by this photo, fans will meet up with Scamander during the spring of that year. There is no telling how the book party will factor into the sequel, but fans hope some major witches or wizards decide to show up at the premiere.

Of course, fans can almost be sure that Albus Dumbledore will appear at the party. The wizard is a close advocate of Scamander, and Warner Bros. has cast for the role already. Jude Law will bring the iconic character to life, so Scamander’s run-in with the Hogwarts professor may lead him into yet another journey now that he’s out of America.

The sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them opens in theaters on November 16, 2018.