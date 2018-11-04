‘Fantastic Beasts 2: The Crimes Of Grindelwald’ First Reviews Surface Online

Anticipation for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has been mounting, as the film is just the latest installment in the ongoing prequel series to the Harry Potter franchise.

And though the first film made a lot of money at the box office and received many positive reviews, there are still a lot of questions over whether this series can live up to fan expectations from the first film.

There are also questions of Johnny Depp‘s involvement, as the actor is playing the main villain of the series as Gellert Grindelwald, who is destined to go up against Jude Law’s portrayal of the younger Albus Dumbledore.

But now the movie had its official screenings, offering a few select fans and critics the opportunity to see J.K. Rowling‘s latest installment in her popular Wizarding World franchise. So how are they reacting to it?

It shouldn’t be a surprise that die-hard Potter fans are raving over it, praising all of the Easter eggs and the callbacks to other iconic moments in the franchise. But that’s not sitting well with everyone, from the casuals to even some hardcore Harry Potter fans.

If you’re wondering whether this movie is something you should see on opening night, or if it’s worth waiting to catch it when the theaters get less busy or even when it comes out on home video, check out these reactions. Maybe they will help make your decision.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald premieres in theaters on November 16th.

“Flawless action and riveting performances.”

Saw #CrimesOfGrindelwald Thursday. Johnny Depp turns out an outstanding performance in a showstopping turn as Grindelwald. Whether you’re new to the Wizarding World or a hardcore fan, it’s hard to resist the stunning visuals, flawless action and riveting performances. Fantastic. pic.twitter.com/3X9Dml7j3t — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) November 3, 2018

“The most egregious ‘fan service’ since Gandalfbattled The Nine in THE HOBBIT”

#FantasticBeasts2 has all the tell tale signs of a butcher job in editing. We enter scenes too late and exit too early, sucking any sense of pace right out of the movie. Clumsily juggling half a dozen plotlines, this isn’t surprising. — Brendan Hodges (@themetaplexcom) November 3, 2018

“Johnny Depp as Grindelwald is perfection.”

Fantastic Beasts and The Crimes of Grindelwald is a magical must-see! It builds upon the original & is sure to delight Harry Potter fans. Remarkable visuals, engaging story, & an ending that will leave you speechless. Johnny Depp as Grindelwald is perfection. #CrimesOfGrindewald pic.twitter.com/A0LOjUc6Nn — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) November 3, 2018

“I don’t think this works.”

“This movie is beyond amazing.”

“This movie needs to be seen more than once.”

#FantasticBeasts #CrimesOfGrindelwald We’ve got to #ProtectTheSecrets (of which there are MANY) This movie needs to be seen more than ONCE. So much more to come, so many things to discover.

Grindewald spot on, Lestrange was great, and Newt melted my heart as usual pic.twitter.com/fFq0RzeKTc — BluePrelude (@BluePrelude1) November 4, 2018

“I’m not going to say anything, because I don’t want to spoil it!”

“I felt like I was coming home!”

#FantasticBeasts was so so so good. I felt like I was coming home. ⚡️ Can’t wait for everyone to see it! Til then I’m going to #ProtectTheSecrets ? — Abby Schulman (@AbbySchul) November 3, 2018

“Lots of unexpected moments.”

I watched the new #FantasticBeasts film for the second time already. It’s seriously SO GOOD!!!!! Lots of unexpected moments ? — Lana (@HelloImLana) November 3, 2018

“You’ll leave with more questions than when you went into the theatre!”