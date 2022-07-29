Fantastic Beasts 3 Star Jude Law Explains His Feelings on Joining the Harry Potter Franchise

✖

Fantastic Beasts 3 star Jude Law explained his feelings about joining the Harry Potter franchise. It's been a busy week for the spinoff series as Johnny Depp stepped away from the project. But, Fantastic Beasts moves on without the most visible household name associated with the franchise. Well, Law told Dan Fogler he was happy to be a part of such a beloved property and whoever is worried about the status of the project should know it’s still going forward on his podcast. There have been Transphobic comments from J.K. Rowling and the drama surrounding Depp have dampened excitement around Harry Potter. But there will be fans who are looking for something to root for in the franchise.

“I’m so happy to be in this company and I’m so happy to be playing this character. It feels like every day we make these films, it feels like such a blessing. And there’s also such a sense of well, it’s the reverence I suppose, because they hold such a special place in so many people,” Law said. “Hold people’s hearts and lives. I’ve never really felt that the way I have on this job. The responsibility that comes with that. But it’s a beautiful thing too it’s like being given a really precious artifact or something that you have to look after, maybe clean up a bit. You know?”

Warner Bros. put out a statement about Depp’s departure, ”Johnny Depp will depart the Fantastic Beasts franchise. We thank Johnny for his work on the films to date. Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently in production, and the role of Gellert Grindelwald will be recast. The film will debut in theaters worldwide in the summer of 2022.”

Rowling talked about her support of Depp earlier in the process, and obviously, things have changed after his removal.

"When Johnny Depp was cast as Grindelwald, I thought he'd be wonderful in the role," Rowling said. "However, around the time of filming his cameo in the first movie, stories had appeared in the press that deeply concerned me and everyone most closely involved in the franchise."

She went on to add, "For me personally, the inability to speak openly to fans about this issue has been difficult, frustrating, and at times painful. However, the agreements that have been put in place to protect the privacy of two people, both of whom have expressed a desire to get on with their lives, must be respected. Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies."

Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently scheduled to release in theaters in 2022.

