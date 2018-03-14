The Trailer for ‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ May Contain a ‘Harry Potter’ Plot Hole

If you hadn’t heard by now, the first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has landed. The thrilling sneak-peek gives fans a look at what the sequel has in store, and it seems like war is upon the horizon for the Wizarding World. Naturally, this means the Ministry of Magic is concerned, but that doesn’t excuse what some fans are calling a plot hole in the trailer.

Did you happen to catch the slip? It has everything to do with apparition.

In the beginning moments of the trailer, fans are shown an eagle-eye view of Hogwarts. When the camera zoom in, fans are shown one of the bridges connecting the school’s main castle to the grounds, but then things get weird. A loud crack can be heard as several men in suits apparate onto the grounds, and that should not be possible.

I’ve very excited but very distracted because YOU CAN’T APPARATE ANYWHERE IN THE HOGWARTS GROUNDS. Have decided that Crimes of Grindelwald must take place before the rules were changed because that would be a ridiculous oversight! #WizardProblems #FantasticBeasts @jk_rowling — Carolyn Meers (@Carolyn_Meers) March 13, 2018

Wait. Were there people Apparating on the Hogwarts grounds in that trailer? Cause according to “Hogwarts, A History” you can’t Apparate or Disapparate on the grounds. #FantasticBeasts — Meagan (@CupcakeDivaFF) March 13, 2018

I love being a geek. Watching the #FantasticBeasts trailer and immediately thought ‘But you can’t apparate into Hogwarts grounds.’ Search twitter and EVERYONE is saying the same. — Phil Hoyle (@hoylus) March 13, 2018

After all, Hogwarts is said to have one powerful Anti-Apparition Jinx placed upon it.

As you can see above, plenty of fans took to Twitter and social media to vent about the canon conundrum. Hogwarts is meant to be a no-apparate zone in the Wizarding World just like the Ministry of Magic headquarters and the Woolworth Building. No one is meant to be able to apparate into these areas, but these Ministry of Magic folks found a way. In the books, not even Albus Dumbledore to wriggle around the apparition restriction, but the movies did make an allowance for the Headmaster and him alone. So, an exception could be made in this film.

Of course, there is a chance Hogwarts lowered its ward on apparitions for the gang. This sequel does take place before Gellert Grindelwald throws the magical community into chaos, and it is well before the chaos of Voldemort’s reign. A sense of security may have lulled Hogwart’s present Headmaster into giving these Ministry folks access, and there is a chance the wards haven’t been put over the school at all just yet.

The trailer’s curious scene is certainly questionable, but it may not be the gaping plot hole some fans think it is. For now, netizens can only hope Fantastic Beasts takes time to answer the apparition riddle before diehard Potterheards start splinching themselves over this debate.

