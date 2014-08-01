‘Fantastic Beasts’ Fans Cannot Unsee This Big Groot Connection

Fantastic Beasts is ready to bring out its second film, and Warner Bros. Pictures honored the sequel with a final trailer today. Now, fans are scrubbing through every scene to unlock any of its magical secrets, but Marvel Studios fans think they found something wholly unexpected.

You know, since it seems like Groot shows up in a one-off scene.

As you can see in the trailer above, Fantastic Beasts: The Crime of Grindelwald begins on a dark tone and keeps up the aesthetic. Towards the end, fans are shown a scene where Newt Scamander casts a spell on a quiet street, and a ghostly image appears next to him.

sorry but is that groot pic.twitter.com/zjjZKoIzew — margs ✨🌙 (@mrsmaisels) September 25, 2018

Looking at the creature, a glance could have you a bit confused. After all, the mysterious figure does look an awful lot like Groot, the breakout star of Guardians of the Galaxy. Both creatures share a woody exterior, and their wide eyes look plenty similar thanks to this shot. Now, fans of Fantastic Beasts are wondering whether Groot may actually have its roots in the world of wizards, but they shouldn't put all their money on that yet.

A closer look at this strange character proves it isn't an exact replica of Groot. While fans aren't sure of the spell Newt used to conjure the assist, they agree the ghost looks more like a fully grown Mandrake than it does Groot.

Still, there are other parts of Fantastic Beasts which are drawing some Groot ties. In fact, it seems Pickett has a loyal fanbase that's dying for the Bowtruckle to meet up with Groot. The sentient plant doesn't hail from Groot's planet, but their expressive personalities would make them fast friends. So, if you've been looking to draw up a cute crossover comic, these star-crossed characters must be eager to meet one another.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens November 16, followed by the yet-to-be-named Fantastic Beasts 3 on November 20, 2020.