Fantastic Beasts Sequel and The Little Mermaid Can Restart Production Thanks to New UK Bill

Due to the coronavirus, many film productions have been shut down over the last couple of months. Now, according to a report by The Guardian, it appears some films have been given the go-ahead to begin filming in the UK as early as July, including The Batman. One other UK-based movie that was put on hold earlier this year was Fantastic Beasts 3, which halted production just before it was set to begin in the middle of March. Another movie that was affected by the pandemic was the live-action The Little Mermaid, which was supposed to begin filming on March 21st.

"The approval of the new guidelines paves the way for the UK’s film and high-end television production industry, which includes series that cost £1m-plus per episode, to get cameras rolling again – potentially as soon as July," The Guardian writes. "The resumption of production, which ground to a halt in the face of the spread of the coronavirus, will be warmly welcomed by broadcasters, streaming services, and cinema owners facing a possible future content drought."

“This is a green light that signals that the UK is open for business again for film and high-end TV production,” an industry source shared with The Guardian. “Many productions have to get up and running again in the next two months or they won’t get made this year as they rely on summer weather and conditions.”

The full title for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 has not been revealed as of yet, but it will see the return of Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling as its screenwriter, joined for the first time in this prequel series by Harry Potter screenwriter Steve Kloves. The pair will also produce the film alongside four-time Harry Potter executive producer Lionel Wigram, and Wizarding World franchise producer David Heyman. David Yates will once again direct.

As for The Little Mermaid, the movie's star, Halle Bailey, previously said the remake of the 1989 animated film was "really coming together" before production was suspended. Despite filming being postponed indefinitely, Bailey does not expect the scheduling shift to impact the film's star-studded cast: "I mean, the whole world is kind of on pause. I was in London since the beginning of the year, and about to start filming, and of course, this pandemic has caused everybody to slow down."

