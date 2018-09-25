Final ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Trailer Released

Get your wands ready, because the final trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has arrived!

Warner Bros. recently debuted a new look at the upcoming film, which you can check out above.

The film will see Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) returning for a new adventure, which leads him to Paris and England in 1927. With dark forces rising in the magic world thanks to Geralt Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), Newt and his friends – including Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) – will be put to the test.

“What’s happened is Grindelwald’s belief that purebloods should reign over all non-magical beings is a political thing,” Redmayne said in a previous interview. “He’s rallying more and more people and it causes divisions across families. He’s pretty hypnotic.”

While The Crimes of Grindelwald has not been without its controversy, Harry Potter fans have become more and more excited to see the film come together. And according to those involved with the film, the adventure will be a satisfying one.

“When I read [the script] it had these cryptic elements to it and it played like a thriller that made it a page-turner,” Redmayne explained.

“When we made the first one – I thought I’d reached a life pinnacle.” Ezra Miller, who returns as Credence Barebone, said in a recent interview. “I was like – that’s it. I’ve peaked. And then this movie came along, and I feel like the number of connections between this and Harry Potter – it multiplies.”

“It’s kind of extraordinary when you have a relationship with a set and a place and you find yourself in it and it has a history – a personal relationship with your youth.” Law echoed. “And you know, what was wonderful for me, was the children there in the castle playing some of the students in the class. They were calmer than me, actually. But it was just the excitement, the adrenaline – for these children stepping into the actual classroom, dressed in their Hogwarts robes…”

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens November 16, followed by the yet-to-be-named Fantastic Beasts 3 on November 20, 2020.