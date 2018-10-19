‘Fantastic Beasts 2’: Grindelwald vs. Queenie TV Spot Released

Warner Bros. has released a new TV spot for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. You can check it out above!

The spot mostly provides fans with footage that has already been released, with snippets of new stuff here and there. Among those is a scene between Queenie Goldstein (Alison Sudol) and Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), that certainly looks ominous.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film will see Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his friends traveling to Europe, as they attempt to defeat the rising darkness that Grindelwald is bringing to the wizard world.

“What’s happened is Grindelwald’s belief that purebloods should reign over all non-magical beings is a political thing,” Redmayne said in a previous interview. “He’s rallying more and more people and it causes divisions across families. He’s pretty hypnotic. When I read [the script] it had these cryptic elements to it and it played like a thriller that made it a page-turner.”

“The script is labyrinthian,” the actor explained in a later interview. “It’s like you’re going down this maze and Jo is weaving the stories together with such intricacy. Along the way these connections to Harry Potter and secrets are falling at your feet. There is one… I got to the end and my jaw dropped. There was one thing I didn’t see coming.”

“It reminds me a lot of The Empire Strikes Back,” Dan Fogler, who plays Jacob Kowalski, said in a previous interview. “The first movie is so positive. It’s sweet and lovely. But this time everybody is really put under fire. People are gonna see this like a 100 times just to get everything. They’re going to be going nuts that they have to wait for the next one.”

What do you think of the newest look at Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is set to hit theaters on November 16.