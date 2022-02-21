New Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Trailer Announced by Jude Law

A new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is on the way. The official Fantastic Beasts social media accounts announced the news today: “This week, join Dumbledore’s first army and show your love for the beloved wizard. Share your cosplay, fan art, tattoos, favorite quotes, anything Dumbledore related and watch the new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Thursday, Feb 24. #SecretsOfDumbledore” The announcement is accompanied by an introductory video from Jude Law, the actor who plays Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts movies. In the video, Law invites Wizarding World fans to join in celebrating all things Dumbledore while they wait for the trailer to drop:

“Hello everyone! What a privilege it is to play Albus Dumbledore. One of the world’s most powerful wizards. A man who’s always one step ahead. A man who believes in the good in people and someone quick to offer wise, if not cryptic words of advice. Well this Thursday, February 24th, a new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will be released. I’m thrilled to say that some of the backstory that helped shape the legendary wizard that we came to love in Harry Potter will be revealed in this film. The stakes are very high for him, and he needs an unlikely team of heroes to help him face his greatest test yet. Now, to gear up for the trailer, we invite you to join Dumbledore’s first army. Let us have all your favorite cosplay, fan art, tattoos, and quotes — anything Dumbledore-related. Bask in everything Albus Dumbledore — this wonderful character that we’ve all come to love.”

In Fantastic beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, “Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful, dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards and witches. They soon encounter an array of old and new beasts as they clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers.”

David Yates directs Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore from a screenplay by J. K. Rowling and Steve Kloves. It is the third movie in the Fantastic Beasts series, a prequel to the Harry Potter series, following Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The film’s cast includes Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston, and Mads Mikkelsen.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore opens in theaters on April 15th.