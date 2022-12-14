Marvel's Mr. Fantastic Teases Bad News for His MCU Future

Every so often, a movie studio comes along and surprises fans by casting actors widely fancast into popular roles. Rosario Dawson found herself landing the role of Ahsoka Tano after executives at Lucasfilm saw fanart of the actor as the character. Then Marvel Studios opted to cast John Krasinski as Reed Richards, another popular fancast amongst social circles for years on end. While many hoped to see Krasinski portray the patriarch of the Fantastic Four, it looks like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was the lone time he'll appear as the character.

According to Krasinski himself, he's had no further Richards talks with Marvel, despite the studio actively developing its own take on Marvel's First Family. "There aren't any discussions at all, the only discussion I had was actually in the second-to-last week of Jack Ryan," the actor said in a recent interview with The Wrap. "Kevin Feige called and said would you ever fly to L.A. and play in our sandbox for a day? I was honored to do it. I flew right from Budapest when we wrapped and went right to the Doctor Strange set. I'm a big fan of all those characters and that world, so to get to play in that sandbox for one day was a real thrill."

The Office alumnus went on to admit he wasn't necessarily happy with his character's demise, revealing hope to be able to continue the character in some shape, way, or form.

"It's totally insane. To be in a room with all those people, and again to be a part of that narrative is crazy," the actor added. "But yeah, being turned into spaghetti wasn't my end goal in life as far as how it goes in the Marvel universe, but you know what it was fun nonetheless."

