Fantastic Four Reboot Won’t Be Based On Any History Of Anything Already Published

While there isn't much that is known about Fox's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, what is known makes it sound like the film is going to be much different than what fans might expect from a Fantastic Four movie. And that theory would be backed up by a recent translation ComicBookMovie.com did of a Kate Mara interview that appears in Esquire Latinoamerica.

Kate Mara will be playing Susan Storm (Invisible Woman) in the Fantastic Four reboot. When asked if she liked the comics, here is what Mara had to say.

I've never been a fan of comics, I've never actually read one. I was going to for this movie but the director said it wasn't necessary. Well, actually he told us that we shouldn't do it because the plot won't be based on any history of anything already published. So I chose to follow his instructions. The one fact is I am a fan of comic book movies, so it's very exciting to be part of a movie like this.

Mara also said that she didn't feel any more responsibility for this role than she's felt with any past roles. She also praised the other actors in the film, specifically mentioning Michael B. Jordan, who plays the Human Torch. Mara said, "We are also trying to create a new way of seeing these superheroes, I'm focusing on making her (Susan Storm) as real as possible."

Of course, Mara's comments are not likely to sit well with classic Fantastic Four fans, who are already concerned the film is straying too far from the source material.

However, Fox does have a very good recent track record with X-Men: Days of Future Past and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes pleasing both fans and critics. If Fantastic Four has the quality level of those two films, then fans might quickly forgive the changes that have been made from the comic books.