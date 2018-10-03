‘Fast & Furious’ Spinoff ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Starts Filming

After gaining adoration from fans in The Fate of the Furious, the relationship between Dwayne Johnson‘s Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham‘s Deckard Shaw are set to star in their own spinoff movie, Hobbs and Shaw, which has officially started filming in London.

Early on Monday morning, Johnson shared a post on Instagram commemorating the beginning of the film’s production, even though he hasn’t arrived just yet. The photo features Statham standing in front of a sleek car, receiving direction from helmer David Leitch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“DAY 1 and the evolution has officially begun,” Johnson wrote in the post. “Long awaited Fast & Furious spin-off movie, [Hobbs and Shaw] is electric. My partner in heavy crime & fun [Jason Statham] is lookin’ like $1 million bucks and holdin’ it all down. Our visionary and bad ass director [David Leitch] (just directed Deadpool 2) at the helm and ready to evolve the franchise in exciting and fresh new ways.”

As many fans of the man known as The Rock will know, Johnson is still in Hawaii filming Disney’s live-action Jungle Cruise movie alongside Emily Blunt. As he notes later in the post, Johnson will be making his way to London to film Hobbs & Shaw in just a couple of weeks.

“The man known as ‘HOBBS’ will touch down in London in two weeks,” the actor and producer wrote. “Pancakes, tequila and ass kickin’s on me.”

David Leitch also took to social media to announce the start of filming. His Instagram photo came late Sunday night, just after Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers completed an epic comeback against the rival Chicago Bears.

“Week 1 Hobbs & Shaw and Packers football life is good,” Leitch wrote in the post.

As of now, we’re lest than a year away from the debut of Hobbs and Shaw, which is slated to arrive in theaters on August 2, 2019. In addition to Johnson and Statham, Idris Elba has been tapped to play the lead villain in the film.

Are you excited for Hobbs and Shaw? Let us know in the comments below!