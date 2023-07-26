Half of the Fast & Furious Movies Are Coming to Netflix

The fastest franchise in town is speeding to Netflix next month. Well, half of the franchise anyway. The Fast and Furious films make up one of the most popular franchises on the planet, almost every new release in the series becomes its own theatrical event. The box office totals may have dipped a bit with the last couple of Furious films, but the franchise still gets a lot of love from fans everywhere. Starting next month, half of the movies that make up the Fast Saga are going to be making their way to the biggest streaming service around.

On Wednesday, Netflix revealed the full list of movies and TV shows being added to its streaming lineup throughout the month of August. Surprisingly, five of the 10 Fast films were on the list of new additions. In fact, subscribers will be able to start the series from the beginning and watch to the halfway point, as the first five Fast and Furious movies are the ones being added to Netflix.

Starting August 1st, Netflix will be the streaming home for The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, and Fast Five. Fans will be able to log onto Netflix to watch how the story of Dom and Brian began, the most controversial films in the series, and the Fast movie largely considered to be the best of the bunch.

Movies Coming to Netflix

While the August movie lineup is led by the Fast and Furious movies, they're far from the only titles hitting Netflix next month. August 1st is an especially big day for new additions. Other upcoming arrivals include Despicable Me, Terminator Genisys, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Coming to America, and Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2.

You can check out the complete list of Netflix's August 1st additions below.

2 Fast 2 Furious

Bee Movie

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Coming to America

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eat Pray Love

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Friends with Benefits

It's Complicated

The Jerk

Just Go With It

Lost in Translation

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 14

Poms

Terminator Genisys

Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4

Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Are you excited to see the Fast and Furious movies heading to Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!