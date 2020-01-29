Fast & Furious 9 Character Posters Released

The Fast & Furious 9trailer countdown continues with another big PR push to get us over hump day! This time we’re getting a look at the main Fast & Furious 9cast, as well as a lot of sweet, hot rod rides (just in case you forgot this series started out being all about car culture). You can check out the full gallery of Fast & Furious 9character posters by scrolling below. This latest promotional reveal is all part of the countdown to Friday’s big Fast & Furious 9 trailer premiere event, which will see the release of the first trailer for the film, along with a live concert.

Here are all of the new and familiar characters featured in the latest Fast & Furious 9 posters:

Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel is back as Dominic Toretto, in a “classic Dom” pose.

Michelle Rodriguez

Michelle Rodriguez is back as Letty Ortiz, with a new kind of ride!

Tyrese Gibson

Ludacris

Ludacris is back looking suave as ever, as tech-guy extraordinaire, Tej.

Jordana Brewster

With Jordana Brewster back as Mia Toretto, it’ll be interesting to see how the film explains Brian’s absence.

Nathalie Emmanul

Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel is back as hacker Ramsey, with a badass new hairstyle.

John Cena

John Cena is representing for the new lineup of characters, who have been wrapped in mystery. Joining Cena in Fast & Furious 9 will be Finn Cole, Anna Sawai, Michael Rooker, and Cardi B.

Fast & Furious 9 speeds into theaters on May 22nd. The trailer will premiere this Friday.