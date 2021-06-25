Fast & Furious 9: The Originals Featurette Released

Vin Diesel and his original ride-or-dies return in a new featurette from F9, the ninth chapter of the Fast Saga racing into theaters June 25. Two decades after Dominic Toretto (Diesel), his sister Mia (Jordana Brewster), and Letty's (Michelle Rodriguez) fast family were introduced in the franchise-revving The Fast and the Furious, they're back — and the family's getting a little bigger. F9 reveals John Cena as Dom and Mia's forsaken brother Jakob Toretto — now a master thief, assassin, and high-performance driver — who throws in with cyberterrorist Cipher (Charlize Theron) in a vendetta that's going to take Dom's whole familia to bring down.

"Fast fans realized early on that we were willing to defy expectations with every single chapter," series star and producer Diesel says in the F9: The Originals featurette released by Universal Pictures. "Even with that, you have no idea [what's coming next]. I feel so excited for the world to see the ninth chapter."

F9 is a "game-changer, for sure," teases Rodriguez, who reunites with franchise favorites Tyrese Gibson (as Roman), Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges (as Tej), Nathalie Emmanuel (as Ramsey), and Sung Kang (as Han), who returns to the Fast franchise for the first time since 2013's Furious 6.

"To be honest, when we first started, the community of Fast was not the community that it is today," director Justin Lin, who has helmed five Fast & Furious films starting with 2006's Tokyo Drift, previously told EW about his return to the Fast Saga. "I feel like, together, every kind of connection with the audience, we had to earn. With these sequels, sometimes people take it for granted and think it’s just going to happen; I always think we have to earn the next one."

Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad). F9 sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series when it transformed into a global blockbuster. The action hurtles around the globe—from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.

Fast & Furious 9 opens in U.S. theaters on June 25.