‘Fast & Furious 9’ Filming Start Date and Location Revealed

Fans of the Fast & Furious franchise were recently treated to the first trailer for Hobbs & Shaw, but that doesn’t mean there’s not also hype surrounded the long-awaited Fast & Furious 9.

Back in January, Vin Diesel reported that the new film would begin production this month, but it appears to have been pushed back. According to a Production Weekly notice, the film is now set to begin filming in June of the this year. The report also reveals that production will take place in both Los Angeles and London, the latter of which is also the partial setting for the upcoming Hobbs & Shaw.

We don’t know too much about the ninth installment in the franchise, but the core cast from the last couple of films are expected to return. However, it’s still unclear if Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham will be coming back so soon after their spin-off movie.

Back in April of 2017, it was reported that Johnson was in talks to return for number nine, but a feud between Diesel and Johnson has made the casting news unclear. While there is no official word on why the two stars were beefing, rumors indicate that it was over who had the bigger role in the films. Diesel has been in the franchise since the beginning, only opting out of the second movie and making a small cameo in the third. Johnson, however, did not appear in the films until Fast Five.

Fast & Furious 9 will also see the return of Justin Lin as director. The creative also helmed The Fast & the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6. He’s also expected to direct the inevitable tenth movie.

Before we get too excited about the follow up to Fate of the Furious, fans can get excited about Hobbs & Shaw, which will be directed by Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde director David Leitch.

Following Luke Hobbs (Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Statham), this new movie will be focusing on an alliance between the two characters, who have had a rocky history during their time in the franchise.

In addition to Johnson and Statham, the upcoming movie is set to star Eiza González (Baby Driver, Alita: Battle Angel), Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible – Fallout, The Crown), Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok, Pacific Rim), and Eddie Marsan (Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde).

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw will hit theaters on August 2nd. Fast & Furious 9 is expected to be released on April 10, 2020.