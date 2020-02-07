Fast & Furious 9 Star Sung Kang Reveals Han and Gisele Cameos Cut From Furious 7

Sung Kang reveals he filmed a cameo appearance for Furious 7, which ultimately cut cameos featuring Kang’s Han and Gal Gadot’s Gisele. Han was seemingly killed in The Fast & the Furious: Tokyo Drift — taking place after the events of following franchise installments Fast & Furious, Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6, all directed by Fast & Furious 9 director Justin Lin — but it was Furious 7 director James Wan who would have brought Han back in a flashback sequence showing Han as an attendee at the private wedding ceremony between ride-or-dies Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez).

“There is a scene in 7 that I did shoot that people don’t know about,” Kang said on the debut episode of Sung’s Garage Podcast. “I did a scene with Vin — Dom and Letty, and this is the one James Wan was directing — and I went to Atlanta, me and Gal went to Atlanta to shoot separate scenes. They were flashback scenes.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Furious 7 revealed Dom and Letty’s secret wedding in the Dominican Republic, where both Dom and Han relocated to in Fast & Furious prequel short film Los Bandoleros. The ceremony, without guests, was shown in flashback in Furious 7 when Dom was rendered unconscious by a car crash after using his vehicle to bring down a helicopter piloted by mercenary-slash-terrorist Mose Jakande (Djimon Hounsou).

“I’m at their wedding, and I’m their witness, I’m the only witness. Which I didn’t understand,” Kang said with a laugh. “It was weird, because I had this old film camera — the old Hi8 film camera — I’m like, ‘When is this? Is this the ’40s?’ [Laughs] But we’re like in the Dominican [Republic], but we shot it in a cemetery in Atlanta.”

According to Kang, Fast & Furious 9 producer Jeff Kirschenbaum said the scene was cut because Kang’s wig “did not look like Han.”

“On set of Fast 9, he was telling me that he had seen that scene and he protested that scene being in the movie because the wig was so bad,” Kang said. “Because I had short hair — I was in this show called Gang Related, and I played a cop so I had this cropped hair — so they had to make a wig. They did a rush order in LA, and then when I went to Georgia, the wig looked like Alfalfa sprouts on my head. It did not look like Han. It looked like Han was homeless.”

Han returns in the flesh in Lin’s Fast & Furious 9, set to explain how Han survived the fiery wreck caused by a vengeful Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) in a Fast & Furious 6 credits scene. It’s not yet known if Gisele, who was killed in F&F6, might one day return to the franchise.

Fast & Furious 9 opens May 22.