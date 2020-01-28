Fast & Furious 9 Trailer Teaser 2 Released

The Fast & Furious 9 trailer is almost here! We already know the trailer will be arriving this Friday as part of a special event launch, which will include an entire live concert! Well, with an event that big on the horizon, there needs to be proper hype behind it, so Fast & Furious franchise star Vin Diesel is working overtime get that hype surging as powerfully as possible, heading into the trailer premiere. Today alone has seen Diesel drop a trademark Fast & Furious 9poster featuring a brooding Dominic Toretto – and now we have the second Fast & Furious 9trailer teaser to share!

This second Fast & Furious 9teaser almost has a Man of Steel vibe to it, with Dom and his son, Brian hanging out on a farm, working on a car engine. If Diesel had told his son “Maybe you can’t save everyone,” he’d be a dead ringer for Kevin Costner’s Pa Kent. The teaser takes a more sinister turn towards the end, though, as Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) gives Brian that iconic cross necklace, with the promise that it will “protect him from what’s coming.” As some fans on social media have already joked, it’d be hard to distinguish this scene of the ‘passing of the cross’ from the opening scene in so many vampire horror movies. Just saying.

The first Fast & Furious 9 trailer teaser was much more of a vague piece of footage of Vin Diesel behind the wheel of his classic Dodge motor car, with the usual techno beats bumping. It was all just enough to remind us that this trailer was coming; but this second teaser is going right for the heartstrings of this Fast & Furious franchise: family. The Fate of The Furious and Hobbs & Shaw have both set the stage for the threat that could be coming after Dom and Letty: Eteon, the tech cult that Charlize Theron’s Cypher was a part of, and gave rise to Idris Elba’s Brixton. With Dom defeating Cypher, and Eteon’s plans foiled by Hobbs and Shaw, the evil organization is almost certainly coming for payback.

Fast & Furious 9 stars Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Lucas Black, John Cena, Michael Rooker, Cardi B, and Finn Cole, and will be directed by Justin Lin.

Fast & Furious 9 will hit theaters on May 22nd, 2020.