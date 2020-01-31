F9 Trailer Reveals Two More Returning Tokyo Drift Characters You Might Have Missed

F9, the penultimate entry in the Fast Saga, will bring back two more characters from The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift alongside Sung Kang’s Han Seoul-Oh, who was revealed to be alive in the final seconds of the film’s first trailer. A quick shot in the trailer shows tech genius Tej (Ludacris) and motor-mouthed racer Roman (Tyrese Gibson) bewildered by a Pontiac Fiero strapped to a rocket engine, a concoction created by Earl (Jason Tobin) and Sean Boswell (Lucas Black). Both first appeared as Han’s friends in Tokyo Drift, the franchise’s third installment and the first steered by F9 director Justin Lin.

Black’s Sean last appeared in 2015’s James-Wan directed Furious 7, where he briefly met with Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) in a scene set after the events of Tokyo Drift, paying off Diesel’s own cameo appearance in that film. In Furious 7, Sean returned Dom’s cross necklace after recovering it from the crash that seemingly killed Han — the result of an attack by a vengeful Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) — a retcon that played out in a post-credits scene in Fast & Furious 6, also directed by Lin. (Lin’s Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6 all take place before Tokyo Drift.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

In 2013, Black signed a three-picture deal to return to the Fast franchise. Scheduling conflicts with NCIS: New Orleans prohibited Black’s involvement in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, suggesting Black is on board for both F9 and next year’s F10.

“I love ‘justice for Han,’” franchise scribe and producer Chris Morgan, who penned F9, previously told EW of the campaign to avenge the supposedly dead Han, referenced in the trailer with a title card promising “justice is coming.”

“Sung Kang is a great friend, and Han is a character that I adore. I would say that the super-arc for Deckard Shaw is going to be one of the most interesting, cool, rewarding character arcs in the franchise. Justice for Han is owed,” Morgan said when promoting spinoff Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, teaming Statham’s Shaw with Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs. “It’s something we have discussed for a very long time and want to give the right due to. I think the audience will be satisfied and should know it’s coming.”

“There’s a line in Hobbs & Shaw that is right before the battle in Samoa where Shaw says to his sister, ‘There’s things I’ve done that I have to make amends for,’” Morgan continued. “That line was specifically written and put in there just to let everyone know that he is talking about Han — it is on his mind. It tortures him, and he’s going to get to it.”

F9 races into theaters May 22.