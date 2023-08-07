Fast & Furious Fans Debate if Dominic Toretto Is as Powerful as Superman

Who's the most overpowered character in cinema? Fast & Furious fans on Reddit say the answer's all about family.

Sometimes, an idea can be emotionally true, even if it's factually not. Most commonly, these things are the kinds of ideas that permeate religion and politics -- things that inform people's personal identities. But sometimes, they're just about The Fast and the Furious. Over on Reddit, fans are debating exactly how "overpowered" Dominic Toretto is, and yes, comparing him to the Man of Steel along the way. The question came from a Fast fan who knew they had to clarify up top that it wasn't a shitpost, but has since been taken over by a really entertaining conversation that runs the gamut from people being really serious, to people having more than than should be allowed on the social platform.

"Is Dominic Toretto the most overpowered character aside from maybe Superman in any movie franchise?" asked user BeardOfSerpico on the r/movies subreddit. They added, "He has superhuman strength, able to throw grown men 20 feet in to the air, he collapses a parking garage by stomping his foot, he can rip off car doors with his bare hards, lift up cars which must weigh 2000 pounds and is able to beat 10 men on his own in a fist fight (Fast 9). He can survive car crashes (one time off of a mountain) with only a little bit of blood on his face. Secret government agencies hire him because he's the only man for the job. He's also a master mechanic and he able to drive any vehicle with the skill and reflexes of a fighter pilot...."

...Hard to say they're wrong, honestly.

The responses have been predictably funny.

"Dom and the gang are ALL looney tunes characters at this point," Apathicary said, which prompted the a great response from Ratinha91:

"Remember, kids: landing on the tarmac after being thrown off a bike could kill you, so *checks notes* try to land on a car instead! You'll be fine!"

Komeau had a remarkably commonsense response to the situation, noting, "I find it amusing that he should've died several times by now, but he also has an endless supply of vintage Dodge Chargers that he goes through like toilet paper."

We...never really processed that, but now we'll never forget it.

Some of the comments also centered on other "invincible" characters in movies, like John Wick and Ethan Hunt, but the joy of the Fast and Furious movies is that some of the jokes just write themselves when you only SAY THE PLOT OUT LOUD, with 69lubemobile asking, "Didnt Tyrese and Ludacris go into space in one of these movies?"

It all goes back to the original post, which had to be edited to clarify something important for casual audiences:

"For anyone who for some reason hasn't seen the Fast and Furious movies, he's supposed to be a normal man, the movies aren't set in a fantasy universe such as the MCU."

Here's the official synopsis for Fast X, the latest installment in the franchise:

Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they've ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who's fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything-and everyone-that Dom loves, forever.

In 2011's Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn't know was that Reyes' son, Dante (Aquaman's Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price.

Dante's plot will scatter Dom's family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dante's vengeance.

Directed by Louis Leterrier (Clash of the Titans, The Incredible Hulk), Fast X stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena and Scott Eastwood, with Oscar® winner Helen Mirren and Oscar® winner Charlize Theron.