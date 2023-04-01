Fast X: Michelle Rodriguez & Charlize Theron Filmed Fight Scene Without Director

Universal is getting ready to release the next film in the Fast and the Furious franchise, which is said to be the penultimate project. Fast X recently released a jam-packed trailer that shows how Jason Momoa's villain fits into the franchise. The cast of Fast X has definitely expanded, but we will also see the returns of several actors, including Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, and John Cena. Sometime during the events of Fast X, we see both Charlize Theron and Michelle Rodriguez's characters get into a fight, and now one of the actors is revealing an interesting detail about filming that scene. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Rodriguez reveals that they shot the fight without a director.

"Can I just tell you — no pun intended, but Charlize is a monster," Rodriguez revealed. "We shot our ['Fast X'] fight sequence with no director. Bro, like, hands down, drop mic, we nailed it. We were there, we don't need [a director], let's do this."

What is Fast X About?

Universal describes the film as follows, "Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, launches the final chapters of one of cinema's most storied and popular global franchises, now in its third decade and still going strong with the same core cast and characters as when it began.

Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they've ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who's fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything-and everyone-that Dom loves, forever.

In 2011's Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn't know was that Reyes' son, Dante (Aquaman's Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price.

Dante's plot will scatter Dom's family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dante's vengeance.

Directed by Louis Leterrier (Clash of the Titans, The Incredible Hulk), Fast X stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena and Scott Eastwood, with Oscar® winner Helen Mirren and Oscar® winner Charlize Theron.

The film also features an extraordinary new cast including Oscar winner Brie Larson as Tess, a rogue representative from the Agency; Alan Richtson (Reacher) as Aimes, the new head of the Agency who doesn't hold the same fondness for Dom's crew as his predecessor, Mr. Nobody; Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) as a Brazilian street racer with a powerful tie to Dom's past; and legendary Oscar winner Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia's Abuelita Toretto."

Fast X will to race into theaters on May 19!

