Fast X Soundtrack: Every Song From Fast and Furious 10

The end of the road begins in Fast X. The globe-trotting tenth chapter of the Fast and Furious saga speeds through the streets of Los Angeles, Rome, Rio, London, and Portugal — but what's a road trip without tunes? Coinciding with the film's May 19th release in theaters, The Fast X Official Motion Picture Soundtrack album compiles music from the hottest emerging and international superstar recording artists in the world. The multi-genre soundtrack spans Phonk, Latin, Hip Hop, R&B, EDM, Country, and Pop, and features the original end credits song "Won't Back Down" by Youngboy Never Broke Again, Dermot Kennedy, and Bailey Zimmerman, which just dropped its official music video online (watch it below).

The Fast X Official Motion Picture Soundtrack features 21 tracks, including the trailer anthem music "Let's Ride" by YG, Ty Dolla $ign, and Lambo4oe, with vocals by The Notorious B.I.G. The soundtrack will be released on May 19th as a CD edition and digitally on Apple Music, Spotify, and Deezer.

Fast X Soundtrack Listing



1. The End of The Road Begins (Intro) – Kai Cenat

2. Spinnin' – Lil Durk (feat. EST Gee)

3. Get It – Anti Da Menace, Luh Tyler

4. Won't Back Down – YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Dermot Kennedy & Bailey Zimmerman

5. Angel Pt. 1 – Kodak Black & NLE Choppa (feat. Jimin of BTS, JVKE & Muni Long)

6. My City – 24kGoldn, Kane Brown & G Herbo 7. Countin' On You – Lil T Jay, Fridayy & Khi Infinite

8. SupaFly – Cootie, BiC Fizzle & Big X Tha Plug

9. Reaper – Babyface Ray, BabyTron & Peezy

10. Steppers – NLE Choppa & Nardo Wick

11. 9 In My Hand (Fast X Remix) – Kordhell & Key Glock

12. Datura – Suicide Boys

13. Furious – BIA

14. Toretto – J Balvin

15. Te Cura – Maria Becerra

16. Sigue La Fiesta – Justin Quiles, Dalex & Santa Fe Klan

17. Gasolina (Safari Riot Remix) – Daddy Yankee (feat. Myke Towers)

18. Vai Sentando – Skrillex (feat. Ludmilla, King Doudou & DUKI) 19. Bando (Fast X Remix) – ANNA (feat. MadMan & Gemitaiz)

20. Let's Ride – YG & The Notorious B.I.G (feat. Lambo4oe, Ty Dolla Sign & Bone Thugs-N-Harmony)

21. Nothing Else Matters – Jessie Murph

Fast X Trailer Song

Fast X End Credits Song



Starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, and franchise newcomers Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Alan Richtson, Daniela Melchior, and Rita Moreno, Fast X is playing only in theaters May 19th.