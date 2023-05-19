Fast X Director Teases Part 2 And Addresses the Possibility of a Trilogy

Fast X is now in theaters, it's no spoiler to say that the film is just the first part of a multi-part story to end The Fast Saga, and therefore it shouldn't be a surprise that it ends on something of a cliffhanger. Of course, many fans walking out of Fast and Furious 10 will immediately be burning with one question, and one question only: what happens next after the ending of Fast X?

Vin Diesel has wasted no time talking up the possibility of Fast X being a three-part finale to The Fast Saga; however, Fast X director Louis Leterrier isn't so quick to make any promises about we'll just get Fast X: Part 2 or a whole trilogy to end the series:

"Let's see what happens," Leterrier told THR. "Going back to every other franchise in the world — except for Lord of the Rings, where they had the books and knew when they needed to stop — you don't work on the next next movie. You can have high hopes for what's to come, but you should work and give your best to the one movie that you're working on. So I will give my best to Part 11 or Part B, and we shall see what happens."

Louis Leterrier is confirmed to be directing the Fast X sequel (Fast 11 or Fast X: Part 2), with Universal tapping him to return before Fast X was even released in theaters. Fast X's box office returns are still looking uncertain right now; if the film doesn't turn a huge profit on its massive costs (over $300 million budget) then Fast X: Part 2 will almost certainly be the finale, if only for Universal to complete The Fast Saga as one big content block.





The ending of Fast X is a cliffhanger that sees Jason Momoa's madman Dante Reyes closes the trap he's planning for years around Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family. Dante reveals a secret ally in CIA liaison Aimes (Alan Ritchson), and the two of them shoot down the plane carrying the Fast Family (Roman, Tej, Ramsey, Shaw, Han) while leaving Dom and his son Little Brian standing on the face of a giant dam that is littered with bombs. Meanwhile, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) is stuck in Antarctica allying with Cipher (Charlize Theron) to get back to Dom and Co., with an alive Gisele (Gal Gadot) rescuing them in one of Cipher's submarines. Elsewhere, Luke Hobbs (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) learns that Dante Reyes is coming for him next.