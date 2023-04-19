Fast X Director Louis Leterrier Returning For Fast and Furious 11

Fast and Furious 11 will have director Louis Leterrirer back at the helm, after he jumped into the franchise to helm Fast X. Leterrier will be the final director for this iteration of The Fast Saga, which will come to an end with the eleventh film. It's a easy (if not obvious) choice, as Fast and Furious 11 will be part of a two-part story that begins in Fast X.

"Louis joined the 'Fast & Furious' team seamlessly, with an innate understanding of the franchise that is stronger than ever after two decades. Under his direction, 'Fast X' is a high intensity thriller with all the spectacular action, emotion, and twists that the fans have come to expect – and then some," Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer said in a statement. "We are thrilled that he will continue to work his magic in the director's chair."

Fast X started rolling cameras with longtime franchise director Justin Lin at the helm – that is, until Lin suddenly backed out of the project, just days into production.

"With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of FAST X, while remaining with the project as a producer," Lin said in his exit statement. "Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases. On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the FAST family."

Leterrier was rushed in to replace Lin, In what is already looking like the biggest (and most start-studded) installment of the franchise, yet.

What Is Fast X About?

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

Fa

Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, launches the final chapters of one of cinema's most storied and popular global franchises, now in its third decade and still going strong with the same core cast and characters as when it began. Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they've ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who's fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything-and everyone-that Dom loves, forever. In 2011's Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn't know was that Reyes' son, Dante (Aquaman's Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price. Dante's plot will scatter Dom's family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dante's vengeance.

Fast X Cast & Crew Info

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

Directed by Louis Leterrier (Clash of the Titans, The Incredible Hulk), Fast X stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena and Scott Eastwood, with Oscar® winner Helen Mirren and Oscar® winner Charlize Theron.

The film also features an extraordinary new cast including Oscar winner Brie Larson as Tess, a rogue representative from the Agency; Alan Richtson (Reacher) as Aimes, the new head of the Agency who doesn't hold the same fondness for Dom's crew as his predecessor, Mr. Nobody; Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) as a Brazilian street racer with a powerful tie to Dom's past; and legendary Oscar winner Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia's Abuelita Toretto.

Fast X is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Samantha Vincent. The executive producers are Joseph M. Caracciolo, Jr., David Cain, Chris Morgan, Amanda Lewis and Mark Bomback.Developing Story...

Source: Variety