Fast X is unlike any of the other Fast & Furious films that have come before, in that it is just Part 1 of multi-movie finale to The Fast Saga. That means that Fast X gets to thrill fans of the franchise with a major cliffhanger ending, which has some major twists and surprises – all the way to the final post-credits scene reveals.

Here's a breakdown of what happens at the end of Fast X – and what it means for Fast X: Part Two:

Fast X Ending Explained

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

The story of Fast X reveals how Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa) was there the day that Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Brian O'Connor (Paul Walker), and Luke Hobbs (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) took down Hernan Reyes' criminal empire in Fast Five, and left Dante's crimelord father dead on a highway. Dante spent all the years since Fast Five studying Dominic Toretto and his world, waiting for the day he could get Joker-style revenge on everyone in The Fast Family. That day finally comes at the beginning of Fast X.

Dante's plan is well-plotted, to the point that Dom and his Family are one step behind the entire time during the film – whether they know it or not. In the final act, Dante uses the tech he stole from Cipher (Charlize Theron) to steal Ramsey's God's Eye program, using it to hunt down Dom's son Little Brian and attempt to kidnap him. Dom's brother Jakob (John Cena) ends up sacrificing himself to help save Little Brian, but it's only a temporary victory. Dom's new CIA liaison Aimes (Alan Ritchson) turns out to have been Dante's partner and inside man all along, and instead of coming to the rescue, he seals Dom and Little Brian in Dante's trap. The other Fast Family members also arrive by plane – only for Aimes to blow that plane out of the air.

As Fast X ends, Dom and LIttle Brian are trapped on a dam that Dante has rigged with bombs, with no car left to escape the flood of water and flames that Dante is about to unleash. The movie cuts to black just as Dante hits the trigger on the explosives.

Meanwhile, uneasy allies Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Cipher (Charlize Theron) escape the CIA black site prison in Antarctica where Aimes had them sent. As they hike across the frozen wasteland, Cipher reveals an ace up her sleeve in the form of another submarine vehicle (see: Fate of the Furious), and another unexpected ally in Gisele Yashar (Gal Gadot), who is very much alive. The implication is that Cipher found Gisele after her scheme with Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) failed in Fast & Furious 6.

The post-credits scene reveals that Dante Reyes is also targeting Luke Hobbs for pulling the gun trigger that killed his father – with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson undermining his own claims of being done with the franchise, by once again showing up as Hobbs, with a bigger role to presumably come in the franchise.

What Will Fast X: Part 2 Be About?

(Photo: Universal Pictures )

The next Fast & Furious movie will be "Part 2" of Fast X's story. That means that like other franchise movie cliffhanger endings (The Matrix 2&3, Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame) Fast X: Part 2 will pickup immediately where Fast X left off.

Dom and Little Brian have a major disaster to somehow outrun; the Fast Family has to make it out of that plane crash alive (or not); and there are any number of allies still left that need protecting, including Mia (Jordana Brewster) and Brian O'Connor, and Queenie Shaw (Helen Mirren). It's unclear if the Hobbs and Shaw portions of the story will be spun out into a Hobbs & Shaw sequel film, or if everyone will convene for a massive final film (or two) to complete Fast X's story.

Fast X is now in theaters.