Fear Street Trilogy Star Shares Her Excitement Over the New R.L. Stine Films

✖

Horror fans can see Community star Gillian Jacobs in the upcoming horror movie Come Play, but this isn't the only horror project the actress has in store for audiences, as she recently starred in a trilogy of Fear Street films based on R.L. Stine's seminal stories. An ambitious endeavor, the three films were all filmed together, which will allow fans to see all three films when they release on a monthly basis on Netflix next summer. The actress recently shared her excitement about the upcoming films and her passion for the project, having been such a fan of the books growing up. Stay tuned for details on the Fear Street films and see Come Play in select theaters this Friday, October 30th.

"I grew up reading R.L. Stine myself, so I remember getting an email from agents being like, 'I don't know if you've ever heard of this,' I was like, 'Are you kidding me?'" Jacobs shared with ComicBook.com. "I can't tell you how many R.L. Stine books I read growing up. It was so much fun. Leigh [Janiak], who wrote and directed three films back to back, truly the undertaking, they're still in post-production on them. She did an incredible job. The cast on that is so great. And it was really, really fun and I think that people are gonna love them. And as a childhood R.L. Stine fan, I was so excited to be a part of them."

While Stine's Goosebumps books might have more notoriety, his Fear Street series were similar spooky tales, though they were targeted towards a slightly older demographic.

The films are reportedly described:

"Fear Street 1: In 1994, in the aftermath of a brutal tragedy in Shadyside, Ohio, a group of teens discover that a series of horrifying events that have plagued their town over many years might not be random, and that they may be the next victims.

Fear Street 2: In 1978, Camp Nightwing is divided by the campers and counselors who hail from the of prosperous town of Sunnyvale and the campers and maintenance staffers from the downtrodden town of Shadyside, but when horrors from their towns shared history come alive, they must band together to solve a terrifying mystery before it’s too late.

Fear Street 3: In 1666, a colonial town is gripped by a hysterical witch-hunt that has deadly consequences for centuries to come, and it’s up to teenagers in 1994 to try and finally put an end to their town’s curse, before it’s too late."

In Come Play, newcomer Azhy Robertson stars as Oliver, a lonely young boy who feels different from everyone else. Desperate for a friend, he seeks solace and refuge in his ever-present cell phone and tablet. When a mysterious creature uses Oliver’s devices against him to break into our world, Oliver’s parents (Jacobs and John Gallagher Jr.) must fight to save their son from the monster beyond the screen.

Stay tuned for details on Fear Street and see Come Play in select theaters on Friday, October 30th.

Are you looking forward to the new films? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!