First Look at Kathryn Hahn’s Live-Action Disney Villain Finally Revealed After Years of Fan Casting

Kathryn Hahn is on a real tear in her career right now. After years of playing supporting or bit roles in cult-hit comedy films (We’re the Millers, Wanderlust, Anchorman, Step Brothers), Hahn has stepped out on her own, joining franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe (WandaVision, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), which led to her own spinoff show, Agatha All Along, as well as landing a starring role in Apple’s breakout comedy series, The Studio.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Success on the small screen has led to more opportunities for Kathryn Hahn on the big screen, going from her cult-hit comedy Bad Moms to a starring role in the Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion. Now, Hahn is stepping even further into the Disney fold, and the first look at her live-action take on a modern classic foe has been revealed!

Kathryn Hahn Becomes Mother Gothel In Disney’s Live-Action Tangled

First look at Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel on the set of Disney’s live-action ‘TANGLED’ film. https://t.co/kKqr5QB2ml — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) July 31, 2026

Paparazzi snapped photos of Kathryn Hahn as she was making her way to (or from) the set of Disney’s live-action Tangled remake, revealing the actress’s new ocean-wavy hairdo to play Mother Gothel. The character has become a fan-favorite villain of Disney Princess lore since debuting in the animated version of Tangled (2010), so there has been some “controversy” over who would be taking the role in the live-action remake, which is being directed by Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman).

For years now, Hahn has been a popular fan-casting choice to play Gothel, mostly because of the fact that the villain’s volatile mix of flamboyance and biting sarcasm reminds fans of many Kathryn Hahn performances. In fact, Hahn’s entire schtick as sorceress Agatha Harkness in the Marvel Cinematic Universe feels like it could be an ode to Mother Gothel, so it would only be fitting that Hahn gets to play the actual Gothel. And we can all rest assured that she’s going to kill it in the role, because she will.

Disney

On the other hand, there is a small (predictable) group of fans who are complaining that Mother Gothel is, technically, a character who is supposedly of Mediterranean (if not Middle Eastern) ethnicity. Kathryn Hahn is definitely not that, but that’s a whole other debate we’re not going to get into here; if The Odyssey is teaching us anything, it’s that audiences don’t care that much either when it comes to fictional fantasy stories.

Tangled is, of course, a retelling of the classic Rapunzel fairy tale. The animated film starred Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi as Rapunzel and “Flynn Rider,” with Donna Murphy voicing Mother Gothel. Teegan Croft (DC’s Titans) and Milo Manheim (Disney’s Zombies) are taking over the Rapunzel and Flynn roles, with Hahn as Gothel.

Disney’s Tangled live-action film is currently shooting.