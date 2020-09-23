First Look at Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill in Enola Holmes 2

The sleuthing world of Sherlock Holmes expanded in 2020, when Netflix released Enola Holmes, a film focused on the famous detective's younger sister. This streaming project brought Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown into the titular role, while The Witcher's Henry Cavill followed in the footsteps of fellow superhero actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr. by playing Sherlock. Despite flying under the radar for many, Enola Holmes impressed with critics, garnering a certified fresh 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. The success of the first film was enough to green light a sequel, which has now debuted its first look.

In a batch of exclusive images from Entertainment Weekly, Brown's Enola can be seen outrunning police officers and then sharing a piece of paper with Cavill's Sherlock and Louis Partridge's Tewkesbury.

While specifics remain close to the vest at this time, fans know that the sequel will follow Enola taking on her first official case as a detective-for-hire. This case involves finding a missing girl, which drags Enola into a dangerous conspiracy that forces her to enlist the help of her friends and family.

This Netflix movie is the latest collaboration between the streaming service and both Brown and Cavill. Brown burst onto the scene thanks to Stranger Things, the smash-success series that has run for four total seasons. Cavill may be known to many as Superman in various DC films, but recently he has showcased himself as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, which is currently in production on its third season.

For Brown, fulfilling the role of Enola has been a dream of hers for nearly half a decade.

I read the books with my sister about five years ago, and we kind of looked at each other and I was like, 'I want to play this,'" Brown said in 2020. "But I was 11, 12 years old, and the character was 16, so I always knew it would be more of a future ambition for me. I had only really been doing Stranger Things at that point, and I was about to do my first movie, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, but I was taken aback by the books. I just wasn't really focussed on making it just yet.

"One day, I said to my dad, 'I really think we have to make this film.' He said okay, and he went and found a studio. We partnered with Legendary, because I'd been working with them on Godzilla. They always appreciated my voice, they valued it, which I always loved. I knew this was something I could really talk about with them, and feel comfortable with working with them, because of my past relationship.

"So, after that, we found a writer, [Jack Thorne], and I remember we had this full-on phonecall about it while I was in my pool, talking about breaking the fourth wall, and all that. And then, obviously, we found our amazing director, Harry Bradbeer, and from there it really became Harry's story to bring to life. As soon as Harry got involved, he brought all his ideas to the table and I was probably ten times more excited just because he had so many cool ideas, and it was a real collaboration."

Enola Holmes 2 streams on Netflix this November 4th.