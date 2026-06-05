Toy Story’s Most Important Missing Character Finally Returns After 27 Years, First Look Revealed

Pixar is returning to the beloved Toy Story universe with a fifth installment that promises to reshape the lives of its iconic ensemble. Toy Story 5 picks up with Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Tim Allen), Jessie (voiced by Joan Cusack), and their fellow toys grappling with the rise of consumer technology. As their owner Bonnie (voiced by Scarlett Spears) becomes increasingly captivated by a sleek tablet named Lilypad (voiced by Greta Lee), the toys are forced to compete for a child’s attention in a world where screens have quietly become the default source of entertainment, which is why they call Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks) for reinforcements. For a franchise built entirely on the emotional bonds between children and their playthings, that premise offers something genuinely fresh, even though the story will force key characters to face their past traumas.

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Pixar has released a new clip from Toy Story 5 that revisits Jessie’s past. As Toy Story 2 explains, Jessie’s original owner, Emily, eventually outgrew her, despite them being inseparable for a while. In the new clip, Jessie relives some of the moments she shared with Emily, until the flashback dissolves into the present, where Bonnie has seemingly put Jessie aside now that she has Lilypad. Even though the scene only lasts a few seconds, it underlines how Toy Story 5 will focus on Jessie’s fear of abandonment, and how the arrival of the tablet will reopen deep wounds the doll still carries with her after all those years.

Toy Story 5‘s Villain Will Affect Jessie More Than Anyone Else

Toy Story 2 is, at its core, the story of Jessie reclaiming her ability to trust. When we meet her, she’s locked in a cycle of grief that began the moment Emily outgrew her, and both her panic attacks in small spaces and her instinct to push Woody away are symptoms of her trauma. Jessie is convinced that loving a child only guarantees heartbreak, but thanks to Woody’s support and his willingness to sacrifice himself for her, the cowgirl gradually lowers her defenses. But the real breakthrough comes when she accepts that even temporary love is worth the inevitable loss, choosing to go to Andy’s house knowing full well that some day he, too, will stop playing. That happens in Toy Story 3, when Andy packs for college, and the toys face the attic. The fact Jessie is no longer facing an uncertain future alone helps her with the crisis, and even when Andy moves on, she still finds a new family in Bonnie.

Image courtesy of Pixar

Toy Story 5 promises to shatter that comfort. For the first time, the thing competing for a child’s attention is a screen, and this is a fight the toys cannot win. In fact, director Andrew Stanton has been blunt about that dynamic, saying that “When tech comes in, it wins. It happens to adults and kids. It just wins. So that was the more interesting slant to take: there’s no competition. Have a kid playing with toys, drop in a screen device, and see what happens.”

The flashback clip of Toy Story 5 already teases how deeply the movie will unravel the cast of heroes, replaying Jessie’s sunlit memories with Emily before dissolving to Bonnie’s indifferent focus on Lilypad. Stanton is leaning into the painful truth that sometimes there is no next kid waiting, and for a character whose entire emotional arc revolves around her fear of abandonment, that is a devastating trauma to revisit. Watching Jessie face a loss she can’t shake will likely be the most gut-wrenching part of the film.

Toy Story 5 is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 19, 2026.

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