First Look at Rachel Zegler in Hunger Games Prequel Revealed

The Hunger Games franchise is on its way back to the theaters. Following the conclusion of the four-film Jennifer Lawrence-led series in 2015, Lionsgate green lit a prequel film based on the latest book in Suzanne Collins' series. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes was released in 2020 and is set in The Hunger Games universe 64 years before the first installment. The book centers around Corionlanus Snow, the main antagonist of the future trilogy, decades before he transforms into the ruthless president fans know him as. The story unravels as snow meets and mentors Lucy Gray Baird, District 12's female tribute.

A film adaptation of this novel has been underway since before Collins even released it. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has been in the works since August 2017, when Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer first expressed interest in expanding The Hunger Games world beyond the first four films. Feltheimer's wishes became a lot easier when Collins herself wrote The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, axing the need for a writers' room to come up with a prequel concept on their own. The studio and author once again began working hand-in-hand in June 2019, and by April 2020 Lionsgate confirmed that plans were in place for a film adaptation.

While it's release is still a way's away, fans now have their first look at The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' two main characters, released on Lionsgate's website.

(Photo: Murray Close/Lionsgate)

On the left is Rachel Zegler, a Golden Globe-winning actress most recently known for West Side Story and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Zegler will play Lucy Gray Baird, the aforementioned District 12 tribute. On the right is Tom Blyth, a graduate of the prestigious Julliard School most known for Scott and Sid and Benediction.

Beyond Zegler and Blyth, the film also stars Hunter Schafer (Euphoria), Jason Schwartzman (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), and Viola Davis (The Suicide Squad).

"This is a love story," director Francis Lawrence, who also helmed the previous three Hunger Games movies, told Vanity Fair. "It's this kind of love story set in a different kind of a world in a different time. A very intimate love story."

While Zegler takes the franchise reins from Jennifer Lawrence, director Francis Lawrence emphasized that this new leading lady is very different from Katniss Everdeen.

"This is not with judgment, but Lucy Gray is the anti-Katniss," Francis continued. "She's a musician, she's a performer, she's a charmer… Snow has never met a girl like this before."

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes hits theaters on November 17th, 2023.