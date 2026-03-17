First Look at Zendaya’s MJ in Spider-Man: Brand New Day Officially Confirms Spidey Reunion

After almost a full day of vibe shots of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in and out of costume, Spider-Man: Brand New Day just dropped the biggest reveal yet: Zendaya’s MJ and Peter will reunite. The pair were, of course, torn apart by the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home as Doctor Strange’s spell wiped Peter Parker out of everyone in the MCU‘s memories.

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The latest clip from the trailer – released as part of Sony’s worldwide fan activation – was revealed by two Australia-based cosplayers and features a one-second-ish look at Spider-Man and MJ on a dark rooftop. Holland is in costume here, so there’s no confirmation that the end of No Way Home is undone by this point, but it’s good to get confirmation that they will at least interact. Here’s the “clip”:

What Zendaya Has Said About Her Return as MJ

Given the huge cast of Brand New Day – and the involvement in particular of Sadie Sink’s still unconfirmed character – it’s always been unclear what the involvement of either MJ or Jacob Batalan’s Ned Leeds would be. Peter, after all, consciously turned his back on his former life to protect his friends from his responsibilities as a hero. As long as he stays away, they’re safe, given no villains can presumably know his secret identity. But now we know the pair will reunite, even if Spider-Man is still in his mask. It would be a shame for the tension of their breakup to be undone too quickly, given Brand New Day could kick off a trilogy, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Ahead of the preview event, Zendaya actually appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and confirmed she’s already seen “a good amount” and says “I feel very good about it.” She also reflected on how making the films has formed a keystone part of her relationship with Tom Holland: “It’s such a huge part of our story, obviously, and we grew up making those films. And it’s such a privilege to be able to do them. I know Tom cares so much about the role and doing it justice. He’s really done a great job.” She says no lies.

We’ll see more of Holland’s Peter Parker and Zendaya’s MJ when Spider-Man: Brand New Day releases on July 31. What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!