First Mummy 4 Photos Reveal The Return of Rachel Weisz’s Evelyn O’Connell

The Mummy 4 is finally in production, and set photos are revealing a very anticipated actress’s look for the film. Oded Fehr recently shared a peek at himself getting back into makeup. Earlier this month, Brendan Fraser was spotted on the London set in full Rick O’Connell mode. The actor hasn’t played the role in eighteen years. His leading lady, however, has been missing from the franchise for longer than that. When Rachel Weisz chose not to return to The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor to face off against Jet Li and his warrior yetis, she was replaced with actress Maria Bello. While Bello is a fine actress, fans universally mourned the chemistry that Weisz and Fraser shared. All is finally right in the world, as photos from the set of The Mummy 4 reveal Weisz back at work as Evelyn O’Connell.

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Shared on X, the set photos feature Rachel Weisz as Evelyn O’Connell for the first time since 2001. The character appears in a period ensemble that immediately lets audiences know their favorite Egyptologist is back. The layered fall color outfit is a masterclass in telling a story through costume. The Spencer-style jacket literally has Evelyn rolling up her sleeves for a new adventure with her family. Her gloves have the ruggedly elegant vibe that Weisz brought to the role in the original films. Combined, they’re saying the character isn’t afraid to get messy. Pair those with a sunny yellow polka-dot skirt, and Evie’s optimism shines through. She’s holding what appears to be an early walkie-talkie or radio device. In combination with her wide-brimmed hat’s low angle, Mrs. O’Connell looks like she could be getting pulled into some spycraft. Most importantly, she looks like Evelyn again.

FIRST LOOK AT RACHEL WEISZ FILMING FOR THE MUMMY 4! pic.twitter.com/mB1MqvgiJk — The Dr. Rachel Weisz daily count bot (@kiana_weisz) September 26, 2026

That’s Our Evie

Universal

When creating Evelyn’s look in the original Mummy, costume designer John Bloomfield used period dresses with some modern adjustments to create a look that showcased Evelyn’s identity. Her dresses and outfits were appropriate for the era, but didn’t hide Rachel Weisz behind layers of hoop skirts. She was an eccentric academic, with immaculate taste in clothing. The production hasn’t made the name of Mummy 4‘s costume designer public, but they are definitely speaking in the fashionable cinematic language Bloomfield crafted.

While Maria Bello did what she could in The Mummy: The Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, her costumes didn’t help. Bello plays Evelyn in a slightly tougher mold than Weisz, not quite landing on the “strong-willed but still in need of some protection” tone Weisz perfected with Fraser. Her costuming by designer Sanja Milkovic Hays was also tougher, abandoning the period dresses for a jacket that looked closer to something belonging on Deadwood instead of on Mrs. O’Connell.

For years, fans of the original Mummy movies have watched as Tom Cruise reboots and hip indie director reimaginings ruined their hope of seeing Rick and Evie on screen again. But now we have photographic proof it’s real. Rachel Weisz is on set, in costume, filming The Mummy 4 with Brendan Fraser. And she looks fantastic.

Do you have a favorite Evelyn costume from the films? Let us know in the comments below.