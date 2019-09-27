First Prey Reactions From Comic-Con Premiere Call It One of Best Predator Movies Ever

It's been a while since we heard this, but guys...the new Predator movie might be good! According to the first reactions coming out of Comic Con International in San Diego, Prey -- set to debut later this summer on Hulu -- is one of the best installments in the franchise's history. The series, a prequel to Predator, takes place hundreds of years in the past and pits the alien threat against Indigenous Americans from the Comanche and Blackfeet nations. As you might expect, things are going to be a lot more analog and gritty than the more recent, polished movies like The Predator and the Alien vs. Predator movies. It's been a while since the franchise had a bona fide hit, and there is hope that Prey will be the kind of high-concept revival that franchises like Halloween and Scream have enjoyed.

The film comes from 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg, and the screenplay is from Jack Ryan and Treadstone scribe Patrick Aison, so he has plenty of experience working in existing universes and trying to build something fresh. Producer Jhane Myers, a member of the Comanche nation, serves as a consultant to make sure the indigenous cultures are depicted accurately and with respect.

Here's the official synopsis:

Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, "Prey" is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.

Prey will debut on Hulu on August 5, 2022. Below, you can check out some of the best or funniest responses to the film's Comic Con screening, along with some responses from reviewers who got to see it early, but could not talk about it until the movie's premiere.