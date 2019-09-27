First Prey Reactions From Comic-Con Premiere Call It One of Best Predator Movies Ever
It's been a while since we heard this, but guys...the new Predator movie might be good! According to the first reactions coming out of Comic Con International in San Diego, Prey -- set to debut later this summer on Hulu -- is one of the best installments in the franchise's history. The series, a prequel to Predator, takes place hundreds of years in the past and pits the alien threat against Indigenous Americans from the Comanche and Blackfeet nations. As you might expect, things are going to be a lot more analog and gritty than the more recent, polished movies like The Predator and the Alien vs. Predator movies. It's been a while since the franchise had a bona fide hit, and there is hope that Prey will be the kind of high-concept revival that franchises like Halloween and Scream have enjoyed.
The film comes from 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg, and the screenplay is from Jack Ryan and Treadstone scribe Patrick Aison, so he has plenty of experience working in existing universes and trying to build something fresh. Producer Jhane Myers, a member of the Comanche nation, serves as a consultant to make sure the indigenous cultures are depicted accurately and with respect.
Here's the official synopsis:
Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, "Prey" is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.
Prey will debut on Hulu on August 5, 2022. Below, you can check out some of the best or funniest responses to the film's Comic Con screening, along with some responses from reviewers who got to see it early, but could not talk about it until the movie's premiere.
Atmospheric
Very excited to have seen #Prey ahead of its release! A deeply atmospheric, suspense-heavy film that makes the most of the wilderness offered up by its pre-colonial setting. Huge portions of this film feature little-to-no dialogue, resulting in magnificent visual storytelling. pic.twitter.com/LYhBFdBsdf— Andy Gladman (@WordologistAndy) July 22, 2022
I want to watch it 10 more times
#PreyMovie #prey hey I can see myself. What a movie though. I want to watch it 10 more times https://t.co/C9pNJRDVzH— Accordingtoseth (@according2seth) July 22, 2022
This should be in theaters
We were lucky enough to get a break from the #SDCC madness last night and see the new Predator movie #PREY by @DannyTRS thanks to @hulu & @Collider.— Mondo Death Waltz Music (@MondoDeathWaltz) July 22, 2022
It's an absolute ripper and delivers on every level, this should be in theatres.
The score by @SarahSchachner is aces. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/ejc9roffZx
Prey rules
This tweet was about #Prey, a movie I am very excited to watch again soon. Because Prey rules. https://t.co/Dy5NbYaPhN— Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) July 22, 2022
Heads will roll
#Prey is one of the best entries in the Predator franchise. Distinctly different from its predecessors, PREY still captures the spirit of the films while also featuring an unexpected hero that's easy to root for. Visually stunning and intensely violent, prepare for heads to roll. pic.twitter.com/zZw9jNqARi— Shannon McGrew 🎃🍭 @ Screaming Into the Void (@shannon_mcgrew) July 22, 2022
At the scene
#PreyMovie receives a loud standing ovation during the @Collider world premiere at #SDCC pic.twitter.com/R12yjqyAQJ— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 22, 2022
Lots of praise for Amber Midthunder
#Prey arguably stands up-to-par with Predator. Pacing issues aside, it delivers on the one thing fans expect the most from this franchise, bloody action-packed fight scenes. But what stood out for me the most was seeing a strong female lead kick ass. @AmberMidthunder was superb. pic.twitter.com/8NFFcR1lty— Rafy Mediavilla 🇵🇷 (@Rmediavilla) July 22, 2022
Well, that's enthusiasm.
Ive said this to several people since seeing #Prey…. I FUCKING LOVED THIS MOVIE!! I love the first #Predator movie, nostalgia place in my heart for Predator 2, liked Predators, didn’t like last one, BUT THIS ONE – Easily The Best Since The Original. Knocked it out the park pic.twitter.com/qPYHT7yQtU— Greg Alba (@TheGregAlba) July 22, 2022