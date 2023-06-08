Flamin' Hot's Jesse Garcia Reveals How Re-enactment Scenes Were Done

Flamin' Hot is coming to your TV tomorrow, and there's a particular aspect of the film that stuck out to critics in early screenings. At a few key points, the man character (Richard Montañez, played by Jesse Garcia) does a kind of recap of all the necessary information to really appreciate the scene. Those recaps, which are filled with laughs, are likely to remind a lot of viewers of the eccentric retellings of Michael Pena's Luis in the Ant-Man movies, or maybe even Star-Lord's half-baked rant in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3. According to Garcia, that wasn't done on purpose -- quite the opposite. Apparently, writers Lewis Colick and Linda Yvette didn't have Ant-Man in mind, and as far as he knows, Yvette hadn't even seen the movie.

Luckily for fans -- and Flamin' Hot -- Garcia had seen the movies, and was determined to have some fun with the scenes, without being too close to what Pena had done with his fan-favorite Ant-Man tales. The result was an eccentric performance that incorporated voice acting so thorough that the studio wanted him to put more of himself into it.

"I think Linda came up with that on her own, she'd never seen Ant-Man, but I know what you're talking about," Garcia told ComicBook.com's Chris Killian. "But I wanted to do something a little bit different from what Michael did, so I created three specific characters for each one of them. WHen the studio listened to the voiceover -- I recorded the dialog for the voiceover of the movie I think six times. The whole movie, I think, six times, becuase we had to get it right. The length of the movie kept changing and we had to adapt it for different scenes and different lengths of the scenes....And the studio goes, 'Who's doing the voices for the boardroom guy?' And Eva goes, 'That's Jesse.' They're like, 'It doesn't sound like him. It's got to sound like him.' Like, 'Yeah, that's Jesse. He created three different speific characters for each one of them.' So I had to back and then re-record it with a little bit of [change]. I'd sync it back up tot eh guys who were doing it. But it as fun, we got a really good reaction out of those scenes."

You can see the official synopsis for Flamin' Hot below.

The inspiring story of Richard Montañez, the Frito Lay janitor who channeled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn the iconic Flamin' Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture phenomenon.

Flamin' Hot will be streaming on Disney+ tomorrow.