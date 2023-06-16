The Flash Movie Has a Surprising Game of Thrones Cameo

The Flash movie having a number big DC Universe cameos is not exactly surprising, given that the movie's story is about Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller) breaking down the walls of the DC Multiverse. However, viewers were surprised to see a familiar famous face from Game of Thrones show up in The Flash – although if you made the mistake of blinking you may have missed it!

(WARNING: SPOILERS FOLLOW!)

During the second act of The Flash Barry Allen finds himself stranded in the new "Flashpoint" timeline where his mother never died. Barry connects with the younger 2013 version of himself (Young Barry) who got to grow up in a happy, loving, family. In order to give himself a chance to fix the timeline, Barry helps Young Barry recreate the thunderstorm accident that gave him Speed Force powers, successfully recreating a Flash for that new timeline – at the steep cost of losing his own powers. Not surprisingly, a younger and much less mature version of Barry getting access to the Speed Force quickly turns into a disaster.

Young Barry doesn't wait for a second before dashing off to flex his new abilities – without any of the responsibility and care that Older Barry has. When Young Barry starts to feel the metabolic taxation of super-speed, he grabs a quick snack from an unsuspecting bystander – a man eating a slice of pepperoni pizza, who just happens to be Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau!

Who Is Nikolaj Coster-Waldau?

(Photo: HBO)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau played Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones, becoming one of the show's biggest breakout stars in the process. Since Game of Thrones ended in 2019, Coster-Waldau has steadily been moving into film roles in a variety of projects, including the action-thriller The Silencing, and the survival drama Against the Ice, which Coster-Waldau co-wrote. Most recently, Coster-Waldau appeared in the Apple TV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me, which starred Jennifer Garner. ]

Why Is Nikolaj Coster-Waldau In The Flash

(Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/™ & © DC Comics)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Andy Muschietti go way back – in fact, they helped one another get established in the movie business. Muschietti got his biggest break in Hollywood with the 2013 horror movie Mama (based on his own short film), which starred Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Jessica Chastain. Clearly, Coster-Waldau decided to pay his director friend back by doing a quick bit of filming on The Flash.

The Flash is now in theaters.